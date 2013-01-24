Home
      The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin

      Take care of sensitive skin with the Philips Avent ultra soft pacifier. Our super soft*, flexible shield follows the curves of your baby's cheeks, leaving fewer marks and less irritation for more comfortable soothing. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $12.95

        The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin

        Flexible shield for a comfortable fit

        • ultra soft and flexible
        • 0-6m
        • Orthodontic & BPA-Free
        • 2-pack
        Soft, flexible shield for fewer skin marks & less irritation

        Soft, flexible shield for fewer skin marks & less irritation

        Sensitive skin needs extra care. Our shield technology lets this soother follow the natural curves of your baby's face for a comfortable fit. Your little one will experience fewer skin marks and less irritation.

        Rounded shield for extra comfort every day

        Rounded shield for extra comfort every day

        Our rounded shield minimizes pressure for comfortable soothing that's gentle on your little one's cheeks.

        Loved by babies worldwide*

        Loved by babies worldwide*

        When we asked moms how their little ones respond to our textured silicone nipples, on average 98% said that their baby accepts Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers.

        Textured, silky nipple for soothing comfort

        Textured, silky nipple for soothing comfort

        This pacifier’s silky, textured silicone nipple soothes and comforts your little one.

        Designed for natural oral development

        Designed for natural oral development

        Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

        Sterilize and store in one handy case

        Sterilize and store in one handy case

        The ultra soft travel case doubles as a sterilizer, so all you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          ultra soft pacifier
          2  pcs

        • Accessories included

          Sterilizer/carrying case
          Yes

        • Safety

          Safety ring handle
          Yes
          BPA-free
          Yes

        • Hygiene

          Easy to clean
          Yes
          Can be sterilized
          Yes
          Dishwasher safe
          Yes

              • Developed with healthcare professionals and moms
              • 2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra air and ultra soft soothers
              • For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
              • No 1 global pacifier brand
              • Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage
              • 85% of moms surveyed perceive this pacifier feels softer than eight comparable models of other leading brands, independent research, USA, Feb 2017

