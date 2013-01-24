Home
    PP Adapter ring for feeding bottles

    SCF200/00
    Avent
    Adapter ring for Classic bottle
      Philips Avent PP Adapter ring for feeding bottles

      SCF200/00
      Adapter ring for Classic bottle

      The adapter ring should always be used with the Philips Avent Classic feeding bottle as part of the Classic two-piece anti-colic system. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $9.95
      Philips Avent PP Adapter ring for feeding bottles

      Adapter ring for Classic bottle

      The adapter ring should always be used with the Philips Avent Classic feeding bottle as part of the Classic two-piece anti-colic system. See all benefits

        Adapter ring for Classic bottle

        Avent feeding bottle

        • Classic
        Allows air into the bottle instead of your baby's tummy

        Allows air into the bottle instead of your baby's tummy

        The two piece Philips Avent anti-colic system consists of the Avent Nipple and adapter ring. As your baby feeds, the unique skirt on the Avent Nipple flexes to allow air into the baby bottle instead of your baby’s tummy. Like breastfeeding, your baby controls the milk flow.

        0% BPA Product

        0% BPA Product

        This product contains 0% BPA

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          PP Adapter Ring
          3  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0-6 months

        • Material

          BPA free*
          Yes

