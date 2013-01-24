Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Philips Avent

    Classic pacifier

    SCF182/24
    Avent
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Avent
    • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Classic pacifier

      SCF182/24
      Overall rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs

      Help meet your little one's essential soothing needs around the clock with the Philips Avent Classic pacifier. Available in a range of colors, our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your baby’s natural oral development. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $12.95

      Philips Avent Classic pacifier

      Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs

      Help meet your little one's essential soothing needs around the clock with the Philips Avent Classic pacifier. Available in a range of colors, our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your baby’s natural oral development. See all benefits

      Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs

      Help meet your little one's essential soothing needs around the clock with the Philips Avent Classic pacifier. Available in a range of colors, our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your baby’s natural oral development. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $12.95

      Philips Avent Classic pacifier

      Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs

      Help meet your little one's essential soothing needs around the clock with the Philips Avent Classic pacifier. Available in a range of colors, our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your baby’s natural oral development. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all pacifiers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all accessories

        Classic pacifier

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs

        Pacifier for maximum comfort. Fun range

        • For essential comfort
        • 6-18m
        • Orthodontic & BPA-Free
        • 2-pack
        Designed for natural oral development

        Designed for natural oral development

        Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

        Made at our award-winning site in the UK

        Made at our award-winning site in the UK

        You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*

        Security handle for easy removal

        Security handle for easy removal

        Our security handle lets you easily remove your baby’s pacifier at any time. Even little hands can grab it!

        Snap-on cap helps keep your baby's pacifier clean

        Snap-on cap helps keep your baby's pacifier clean

        When the pacifier isn't in use, simply snap on the cap before storing to keep the nipple safe and clean.

        Easy to sterilize for extra hygiene

        Easy to sterilize for extra hygiene

        Keeping your little one's Soothies and pacifiers clean is easy. Simply put them in your sterilizer or submerge in boiling water.

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          Classic pacifier
          2  pcs

        • Safety

          Safety ring handle
          Yes
          BPA-free
          Yes

        • Hygiene

          Easy to clean
          Yes
          Can be sterilized
          Yes
          Dishwasher safe
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • No 1 global pacifier brand
              • For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
              • Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage
              • 2014 Manufacturer of the Year

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              PayPal - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order