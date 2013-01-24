Home
    Philips Avent

    Night Time Pacifiers

    SCF176/21
    Avent
    Overall rating / 5
    Avent
    • Glow in the dark BPA-Free Glow in the dark BPA-Free Glow in the dark BPA-Free
      Philips Avent Night Time Pacifiers

      SCF176/21
      Overall rating / 5

      Glow in the dark BPA-Free

      Philips AVENT orthodontic, collapsible and symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of baby's palate, teeth and gums . All Philips AVENT pacifiers are made of silicone and are taste and odor-free. Colors are subject to change. See all benefits

      Philips Avent Night Time Pacifiers

      Glow in the dark BPA-Free

      Philips AVENT orthodontic, collapsible and symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of baby's palate, teeth and gums . All Philips AVENT pacifiers are made of silicone and are taste and odor-free. Colors are subject to change. See all benefits

        Glow in the dark BPA-Free

        Pacifier with unique glow in the dark handle.

        • 3-6 m
        • BPA-Free
        Orthodontic, symmetrical collapsible nipple

        Orthodontic, symmetrical collapsible nipple

        Philips Avent flat, drop-shaped symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of your baby's palate, teeth and gums, even if the pacifier ends upside-down in the mouth.

        User-friendly silicone nipples

        User-friendly silicone nipples

        The Philips Avent silicone nipple is taste and odor-free so it's more likely to be accepted by your baby. The silicone is smooth, transparent, easy to clean and it doesn't get sticky. The nipple is strong, long-lasting and won't become mis-shapen or discolored over time.

        Snap-on protective cap

        Snap-on protective cap

        To keep sterilized nipples hygienic

        Security ring handle

        Security ring handle

        For easy removal of the Philips Avent pacifier at any time

        9 out of 10 babies accept the Philips Avent pacifier*

        9 out of 10 babies accept the Philips Avent pacifier*

        9 out of 10 babies accept the Philips Avent pacifier (tested online with 100 mums, UK 2012).

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Silicone Pacifier
          2  pcs
          Snap-on protective cap
          2  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0 - 6 months

              Reviews

              • Do not tie pacifier around child's neck as it presents a strangulation danger.
              • 9 out of 10 babies accept the Philips Avent soother (tested online with 100 mums, UK 2012)

