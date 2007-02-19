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    • For independent drinking For independent drinking For independent drinking

      Philips Avent Trainer handles for cup

      SCF142/00

      For independent drinking

      The Trainer Handles fit Philips Avent feeding bottles and cups, to help independent drinking at every stage. They are easy to fit and remove so cups can be used with or without handles.Available in green and orange.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $9.95

      Philips Avent Trainer handles for cup

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      For independent drinking

      Easy removable cup handles

      Contoured shape

      For little hands to hold comfortably

      Easy to fit and remove

      Cups can be used with or without handles

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

      All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Trainer handles
        2  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        4 months +

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