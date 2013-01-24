Home
      The Trainer Handles fit Philips AVENT feeding bottles and cups, to help independent drinking at every stage. They are easy to fit and remove so cups can be used with or without handles.Available in green and orange.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $9.95
      The Trainer Handles fit Philips AVENT feeding bottles and cups, to help independent drinking at every stage. They are easy to fit and remove so cups can be used with or without handles.Available in green and orange.

        For independent drinking

        Easy removable cup handles

        Contoured shape

        For little hands to hold comfortably

        Easy to fit and remove

        Cups can be used with or without handles

        Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

        All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Trainer handles
          2  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          4 months +

