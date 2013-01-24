Home
    Philips Avent

    Translucent Pacifiers

    SCF120/01
    Avent
    Avent
    • Orthodontic Orthodontic Orthodontic
      Philips Avent Translucent Pacifiers

      SCF120/01
      Orthodontic

      AVENT orthodontic, collapsible and symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of baby's palate, teeth and gums . All AVENT pacifiers are made of silicone and are taste and odour-free.

        Translucent Pacifiers

        Orthodontic

        Stylish design, crystal clear look.

        • 0-3m
        Security ring handle

        Security ring handle

        For easy removal of the Philips Avent pacifier at any time

        Orthodontic, symmetrical collapsible nipple

        Orthodontic, symmetrical collapsible nipple

        Philips Avent flat, drop-shaped symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of your baby's palate, teeth and gums, even if the pacifier ends upside-down in the mouth.

        User-friendly silicone nipples

        User-friendly silicone nipples

        The Philips Avent silicone nipple is taste and odor-free so it's more likely to be accepted by your baby. The silicone is smooth, transparent, easy to clean and it doesn't get sticky. The nipple is strong, long-lasting and won't become mis-shapen or discolored over time.

        Snap-on protective cap

        Snap-on protective cap

        To keep sterilized nipples hygienic

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Silicone Pacifier
          2  pcs
          Snap-on protective cap
          2  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0 - 6 months

