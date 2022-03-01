Search terms

    Philips Avent Soothie

    Soothie

    SCF099/22
    Avent
    Comfortably fits the natural curves of baby's face
      Philips Avent Soothie Soothie

      SCF099/22
      Comfortably fits the natural curves of baby's face

      Philips Avent Soothie is designed around the natural contours of your baby’s face. Its curved, heart-shaped shield won’t bump into his or her tiny nose. Made from medical grade silicone, Soothie is distributed in hospitals across Europe* See all benefits

        Comfortably fits the natural curves of baby’s face

        Flexible medical grade silicone

        • One-piece silicone design
        • 0-6m
        • BPA-Free
        • 2-pack
        Follows the curves of your baby’s face for enhanced comfort

        Follows the curves of your baby’s face for enhanced comfort

        The special curved, heart-shaped shield is designed to follow the natural curves of your baby’s face, so as to provide maximum comfort without bumping into his or her tiny nose.

        One-piece design, made from 100% medical grade silicone

        One-piece design, made from 100% medical grade silicone

        Soothie has a durable one-piece design, made entirely from flexible medical grade silicone. Our team of experts specially-created it for your newborn baby of 0-6m

        Distributed by hospitals across Europe*

        Distributed by hospitals across Europe*

        The Philips Avent Soothie range is distributed in hospitals all across Europe. It is trusted by doctors and nurses to soothe newborns.

        Orthodontic nipple

        Orthodontic nipple

        Soothie supports the natural oral development of your baby. Its orthodontic nipple – with a symmetrical shape – respects your baby’s palate, teeth and gums.

        Unique design helps you bond with your baby

        Unique design helps you bond with your baby

        It’s uniquely designed so that you can place your finger in the nipple. This enables you create an even stronger bond with your baby, by helping them suckle.

        Design prevents water from getting trapped in the nipple

        Design prevents water from getting trapped in the nipple

        Thanks to its fingerheld design, drops of water don't get trapped in the nipple.

        Sterilize and store in one handy case

        Sterilize and store in one handy case

        Did you know that Soothie travel case can also be used as sterilizer? Add some water and pop it in the microwave for extra hygiene*.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories included

          Sterilizer/carrying case
          Yes

        • What is included

          Soothie pacifier
          2  pcs

        • Safety

          BPA-free
          Yes

        • Hygiene

          Can be sterilized
          Yes
          Easy to clean
          Yes

            • All our Soothies have same nipple shape, one-piece design and material, and come with a variety of shield shapes, including those distributed hospitals across Europe
            • For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use

