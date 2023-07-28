Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips Avent Connected

    Connected Baby Monitor

    SCD921/26
    Avent
    Overall rating / 5
    Avent
    • Reassurance anywhere Reassurance anywhere Reassurance anywhere
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Philips Avent Connected Connected Baby Monitor

      SCD921/26
      Overall rating / 5

      Reassurance anywhere

      Keep an eye on your baby securely and from anywhere with the Philips Avent Connected Baby Monitor. Our Secure Connect System keeps you linked to your little one throughout home. And with the Baby Monitor+ app you can check in from anywhere. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $549.00

      Philips Avent Connected Connected Baby Monitor

      Reassurance anywhere

      Keep an eye on your baby securely and from anywhere with the Philips Avent Connected Baby Monitor. Our Secure Connect System keeps you linked to your little one throughout home. And with the Baby Monitor+ app you can check in from anywhere. See all benefits

      Reassurance anywhere

      Keep an eye on your baby securely and from anywhere with the Philips Avent Connected Baby Monitor. Our Secure Connect System keeps you linked to your little one throughout home. And with the Baby Monitor+ app you can check in from anywhere. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $549.00

      Philips Avent Connected Connected Baby Monitor

      Reassurance anywhere

      Keep an eye on your baby securely and from anywhere with the Philips Avent Connected Baby Monitor. Our Secure Connect System keeps you linked to your little one throughout home. And with the Baby Monitor+ app you can check in from anywhere. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Baby monitors

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Connected

        Connected

        Connected Baby Monitor

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Reassurance anywhere

        An eye on your baby, at home and away

        • Full HD camera
        • Parent unit with 12hr run time
        • Secure Connect System
        • Connect via app: Baby Monitor+
        Designed to always keep you connected to baby

        Designed to always keep you connected to baby

        Our very own Secure Connect System uses multiple, encrypted links from baby unit to the parent unit and app. For a reassuringly robust and private connection.

        Full HD camera with night vision and digital zoom

        Full HD camera with night vision and digital zoom

        See and hear your little one at home and away with the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app. Using Wi-Fi or mobile internet you can monitor and soothe from anywhere.

        See every wiggle, hear every giggle

        See every wiggle, hear every giggle

        The baby unit uses a full HD camera with night vision and digital zoom, bringing clear pictures of your little one's room day and night.

        Up to 400 meters of range at home, unlimited range beyond

        Up to 400 meters of range at home, unlimited range beyond

        Stay confidently connected with the parent unit giving up to 400 meters of range* around your home. And the Baby Monitor+ app using mobile internet or Wi-Fi to provide unlimited range anywhere else.

        Up to 12 hours of cordless monitoring with the parent unit

        Up to 12 hours of cordless monitoring with the parent unit

        The rechargeable parent unit offers up to 12 hours of battery life** and a 4.3 inch color display. So, you can easily monitor all day long and well into your evening before plugging it in.

        Never too warm or cool, always just right

        Never too warm or cool, always just right

        With high and low temperature alerts the integrated room thermometer helps you keep your little one snug as a bug. Just the right amount of cozy for a perfect rest.

        Peaceful nap times with soothing ambient nightlight

        Peaceful nap times with soothing ambient nightlight

        Give your little one's room a comforting glow with the baby unit's integrated ambient nightlight. Turn it on and off or adjust its glow from the parent unit and the Baby Monitor+ app.

        Speak and listen to your little one at the same time

        Speak and listen to your little one at the same time

        No more walkie-talkies! Our baby monitor only uses true talk back, so with the push of a button, you and your baby can hear each other sing, soothe or giggle without interruption.

        Sounds to settle and soothe

        Sounds to settle and soothe

        Choose between 15 soothing tracks from garden birdsong and nighttime nature, to lullabies including Rock-a-Bye Baby. And record your own to play back on demand. After all, what is better than the sound of a parent's voice?

        Ready for every day and every night

        Ready for every day and every night

        Start monitoring straight out of the box with the monitor's pre-connected parent unit and baby unit. Easily set up Wi-Fi and pair the Baby Monitor+ app when it suits you best.

        Technical Specifications

        • Features

          Connection modes
          Direct link (peer-to-peer) and Wi-Fi
          Mobile connectivity range
          Unlimited, requires internet connection
          Range parent unit / baby unit
          Up to 400 meters outdoors and 50 meters indoor
          Baby unit camera resolution
          Full HD 1080p
          Parent unit screen size
          4’3 inch color LCD
          Parent unit resolution
          480x272
          Night vision
          Yes, automatic
          Zoom
          Yes, digital zoom and pan
          Room thermometer
          Yes, incl. alert
          Night light
          Yes, incl. timer
          Talk back
          Yes, Talk Back (speak and listen at the same time)
          Lullabies, soothing sounds and white noise
          Yes, incl. timer
          Record personalized sounds
          Yes, via app
          Phone application (app)
          Philips Avent Baby Monitor+
          Operating systems (app)
          iOS 11 and higher, and Android 5 and higher

        • Convenience

          Video mode
          Yes
          Audio only mode
          Yes
          Eco mode
          Yes, energy saving mode
          Privacy mode
          Yes, connection only via parent unit and baby unit
          Background monitoring (app only)
          Yes, hear your baby while phone is locked or using other apps
          Alerts
          Yes, low battery; lost connection; temperature; sound; motion detection
          Wall mountable
          Yes

        • Power / Transmission

          Baby unit power source
          Mains only
          Parent unit power source
          Battery and mains
          Parent unit operating time on battery
          12 hrs in Eco mode
          Power supply
          • 5V 1A AC/DC Adapter
          • Input 100 – 240V / 50 - 60Hz
          Frequency band
          2.4 Ghz

        • Software Support

          Software updates
          Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase.

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Up to 400 meters outdoors and 50 meters indoors
            • *In Eco mode after a full charge

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:

            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Online Store Support
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.