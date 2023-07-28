Search terms
Reassurance anywhere
Keep an eye on your baby securely and from anywhere with the Philips Avent Connected Baby Monitor. Our Secure Connect System keeps you linked to your little one throughout home. And with the Baby Monitor+ app you can check in from anywhere. See all benefits
Connected Baby Monitor
Our very own Secure Connect System uses multiple, encrypted links from baby unit to the parent unit and app. For a reassuringly robust and private connection.
See and hear your little one at home and away with the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app. Using Wi-Fi or mobile internet you can monitor and soothe from anywhere.
The baby unit uses a full HD camera with night vision and digital zoom, bringing clear pictures of your little one's room day and night.
Stay confidently connected with the parent unit giving up to 400 meters of range* around your home. And the Baby Monitor+ app using mobile internet or Wi-Fi to provide unlimited range anywhere else.
The rechargeable parent unit offers up to 12 hours of battery life** and a 4.3 inch color display. So, you can easily monitor all day long and well into your evening before plugging it in.
With high and low temperature alerts the integrated room thermometer helps you keep your little one snug as a bug. Just the right amount of cozy for a perfect rest.
Give your little one's room a comforting glow with the baby unit's integrated ambient nightlight. Turn it on and off or adjust its glow from the parent unit and the Baby Monitor+ app.
No more walkie-talkies! Our baby monitor only uses true talk back, so with the push of a button, you and your baby can hear each other sing, soothe or giggle without interruption.
Choose between 15 soothing tracks from garden birdsong and nighttime nature, to lullabies including Rock-a-Bye Baby. And record your own to play back on demand. After all, what is better than the sound of a parent's voice?
Start monitoring straight out of the box with the monitor's pre-connected parent unit and baby unit. Easily set up Wi-Fi and pair the Baby Monitor+ app when it suits you best.
