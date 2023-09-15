We have updated the flow rate navigation for our Natural Response bottles and teats. Find out more
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We have updated the flow rate navigation for our Natural Response bottles and teats. Find out more

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    • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
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      Philips Avent Natural Response Newborn Gift Set

      SCD838/11

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

      This Newborn Gift Set is ideal to start feeding & soothing. With Natural Response Nipple babies can drink at their own rhythm like on the breast, easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. Finding the right nipple is important. See below.

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      Suggested retail price: $77.95

      Philips Avent Natural Response Newborn Gift Set

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      Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

      A nipple that works like a breast

      • 4 Bottles
      • ultra soft pacifier
      • Bottle brush
      Nipple releases milk when baby actively drinks

      Nipple releases milk when baby actively drinks

      The Natural Response Nipple works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The nipple has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.

      Natural latch on with breast-shaped nipple

      Natural latch on with breast-shaped nipple

      The wide, soft and flexible nipple is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping baby to latch on and feed comfortably.

      Finding the right nipple is important

      Finding the right nipple is important

      We all learn at our own pace. Suckling is a skill and some babies develop it quicker than others. That’s why some babies might initially benefit from our “First Flow” nipple (Nipple 0) before progressing to the Natural Response nipples. Switch to “First Flow” nipple when your baby takes longer than 20 minutes to drink 50 ml/1.7 oz using the Natural Response nipples. Try a Natural Response nipple with a higher flow rate if your baby is playing with the nipple instead of drinking or seems frustrated. If feeding difficulties persist, consult a healthcare professional.

      Designed to reduce colic and discomfort

      Designed to reduce colic and discomfort

      Anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from baby's tummy during feeding, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

      No-drip nipple design prevents spills and lost milk

      No-drip nipple design prevents spills and lost milk

      The nipple opening is designed to release milk only when the baby is feeding. So you can confidently avoid milk loss whether at home or on the go.

      Choose the right nipple flow for your baby

      Choose the right nipple flow for your baby

      Every baby feeds differently, and develops at their own pace. We’ve designed a range of flow rates so you can find the perfect one for your baby and personalize your bottle. All of the Natural Response Nipples are made of soft silicone.

      Same products, new navigation

      Same products, new navigation

      We have moved to a pace-based flow navigation system. Start with the nipple that comes with the bottle. Try a lower flow if milk is leaking from baby’s mouth or baby is gulping. Try a higher flow if baby is playing with the nipple instead of drinking or seems frustrated. As we make this update, you may receive either style of pack. ​

      Simple to use, easy to clean and quick to assemble

      Simple to use, easy to clean and quick to assemble

      Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

      Easy to hold even for little hands

      Easy to hold even for little hands

      The ergonomic bottle is easy to grip at any angle to give maximum comfort during feeding. Easy for your hands and tiny hands to hold.

      ultra soft pacifier, for your baby's sensitive skin

      ultra soft pacifier, for your baby's sensitive skin

      The super soft, flexible shield follows the shape of your baby's cheeks, leaving fewer marks and causing less skin irritation, for more comfortable soothing.*

      Bottle brush with curved head for easy cleaning

      Bottle brush with curved head for easy cleaning

      Specially curved brush head and molded handle-tip reach the corners of all wide neck bottles, nipples and feeding products for thorough cleaning.*

      Compatible across the Philips Avent range

      Compatible across the Philips Avent range

      Mix and match our breast pump, bottle and cup parts, and create the product that works for you, when you need it.

      Natural Response Nipples and Bottles are BPA free*

      Natural Response Nipples and Bottles are BPA free*

      The Philips Avent Natural bottles and nipples are made of BPA free* material.

      Be patient as baby adjusts

      Be patient as baby adjusts

      Our new Natural Response Baby Bottles are different from free-flow baby bottles. Just like breastfeeding, it could take a few tries to get it right. That's perfectly natural.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Bottle design
        Transparent

      • Material

        Bottle
        • Polypropylene
        • BPA free*
        Nipple
        • Silicone
        • BPA free*

      • What is included

        Bottle brush
        1  pcs
        4oz/125ml Baby Bottle
        2  pcs
        9oz/260ml Baby Bottle
        2  pcs
        Slow Nipple
        2 pcs
        Medium Nipple
        2 pcs
        ultra soft pacifier 0-6m
        1  pcs

      • Functions

        Nipple Features
        • Natural latch on
        • No-drip design
        • Soft and flexible
        • Anti-colic valve
        Bottle design
        • Wide neck
        • Ergonomic shape
        Bottle ease of use
        • Easy to assemble
        • Easy to clean
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Easy to hold

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0-12 months

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      • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
      • Brush color may vary, image for reference only

      Payment

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      MasterCard - payment method
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