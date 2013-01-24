Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Philips Avent

    Bottle Feeding Solutions Set

    SCD278/00
    Avent
    Overall rating / 5
    Avent
    • Bottle Feeding Solutions Bottle Feeding Solutions Bottle Feeding Solutions
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Bottle Feeding Solutions Set

      SCD278/00
      Overall rating / 5

      Bottle Feeding Solutions

      AVENT Bottle Feeding Solutions Set contains: 1x Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer, 2 x 125ml/ 4oz and 4 x 260ml/ 9oz Feeding Bottles, 1 x Compact Bag and Feeding Accessories See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $159.95
      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Bottle Feeding Solutions Set

      Bottle Feeding Solutions

      AVENT Bottle Feeding Solutions Set contains: 1x Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer, 2 x 125ml/ 4oz and 4 x 260ml/ 9oz Feeding Bottles, 1 x Compact Bag and Feeding Accessories See all benefits

      Bottle Feeding Solutions

      AVENT Bottle Feeding Solutions Set contains: 1x Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer, 2 x 125ml/ 4oz and 4 x 260ml/ 9oz Feeding Bottles, 1 x Compact Bag and Feeding Accessories See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $159.95
      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Bottle Feeding Solutions Set

      Bottle Feeding Solutions

      AVENT Bottle Feeding Solutions Set contains: 1x Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer, 2 x 125ml/ 4oz and 4 x 260ml/ 9oz Feeding Bottles, 1 x Compact Bag and Feeding Accessories See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all bottle-feeding-sets

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Bottle Feeding Solutions Set

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Bottle Feeding Solutions

        BPA Free

        • Classic
        Curved brush head and molded tip

        Curved brush head and molded tip

        Specially curved brush head and molded handle-tip reach the corners of all types of bottles, nipples and feeding equipment for thorough cleaning.

        Heats safely and evenly

        Heats safely and evenly

        Feeds are heated evenly without hot spots. Automatic shut-off means no risk of overheating.

        Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

        Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

        Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**

        Holds essential items, ideal for on-the-go

        Holds essential items, ideal for on-the-go

        Main compartment is large enough for clothes, soothers, small toys and changing items. 3M Thinsulate™ pocket keeps two Avent bottles of pre-boiled hot water warm or cold ready-mixed formula/breast milk cool for several hours

        Holds 3 pre-measured doses of milk powder

        Holds 3 pre-measured doses of milk powder

        Open lid over one section to pour milk powder into bottle of pre-boiled water.

        Orthodontic, symmetrical and collapsible nipple

        Flat, drop-shaped symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of your baby's palate, teeth and gums, even if the pacifier ends up upside-down in the mouth.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Electric Bottle Warmer
          1  pcs
          Classic Bottle 9oz
          4  pcs
          Classic Bottle 4oz
          2  pcs
          Newborn Pacifier
          2  pcs
          CompactBag
          1  pcs
          Milk powder dispenser
          1  pcs
          Bottle and nipple brush
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0 - 6 months

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • * A clinical study showed that at two weeks of age, babies showed less fussing than babies fed with another bottle. (Study conducted by the Institute of Child Health, London. 2008.)

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, Replace, Refunds and Cancellations