Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Bottle Feeding Solutions
AVENT Bottle Feeding Solutions Set contains: 1x Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer, 2 x 125ml/ 4oz and 4 x 260ml/ 9oz Feeding Bottles, 1 x Compact Bag and Feeding Accessories See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Bottle Feeding Solutions
AVENT Bottle Feeding Solutions Set contains: 1x Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer, 2 x 125ml/ 4oz and 4 x 260ml/ 9oz Feeding Bottles, 1 x Compact Bag and Feeding Accessories See all benefits
Bottle Feeding Solutions
AVENT Bottle Feeding Solutions Set contains: 1x Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer, 2 x 125ml/ 4oz and 4 x 260ml/ 9oz Feeding Bottles, 1 x Compact Bag and Feeding Accessories See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Bottle Feeding Solutions
AVENT Bottle Feeding Solutions Set contains: 1x Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer, 2 x 125ml/ 4oz and 4 x 260ml/ 9oz Feeding Bottles, 1 x Compact Bag and Feeding Accessories See all benefits
Bottle Feeding Solutions Set
Philips shop price
Total:
Specially curved brush head and molded handle-tip reach the corners of all types of bottles, nipples and feeding equipment for thorough cleaning.
Feeds are heated evenly without hot spots. Automatic shut-off means no risk of overheating.
Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**
Main compartment is large enough for clothes, soothers, small toys and changing items. 3M Thinsulate™ pocket keeps two Avent bottles of pre-boiled hot water warm or cold ready-mixed formula/breast milk cool for several hours
Open lid over one section to pour milk powder into bottle of pre-boiled water.
Flat, drop-shaped symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of your baby's palate, teeth and gums, even if the pacifier ends up upside-down in the mouth.
Country of origin
What is included
Development stages