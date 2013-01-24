Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Philips Avent

    Newborn Starter Set

    SCD270/00
    Avent
    Overall rating / 5
    Avent
    • Helps settle your baby, especially at night* Helps settle your baby, especially at night* Helps settle your baby, especially at night*
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Newborn Starter Set

      SCD270/00
      Overall rating / 5

      Helps settle your baby, especially at night*

      Philips AVENT Starter set SCD270/00 includes 2 x 125ml/ 4oz and 2 x 260ml/ 9oz BPA Free Feeding Bottles

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Newborn Starter Set

      Helps settle your baby, especially at night*

      Philips AVENT Starter set SCD270/00 includes 2 x 125ml/ 4oz and 2 x 260ml/ 9oz BPA Free Feeding Bottles

      Helps settle your baby, especially at night*

      Philips AVENT Starter set SCD270/00 includes 2 x 125ml/ 4oz and 2 x 260ml/ 9oz BPA Free Feeding Bottles

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Newborn Starter Set

      Helps settle your baby, especially at night*

      Philips AVENT Starter set SCD270/00 includes 2 x 125ml/ 4oz and 2 x 260ml/ 9oz BPA Free Feeding Bottles

      Similar products

      See all baby-bottle-sets

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Newborn Starter Set

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Helps settle your baby, especially at night*

        Less colic**

        Easy to combine breast and bottle feeding

        Easy to combine breast and bottle feeding

        The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding

        Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

        Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

        Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**

        Completely interchangeable across the Philips Avent range

        Completely interchangeable across the Philips Avent range

        All Philips Avent Nipples, Spouts and Bottles can be used with:Storage Cups, Breast Milk Containers, Magic Cups and Breast Pumps

        Five different nipple flow rates are available

        Five different nipple flow rates are available

        Five different nipple flow rates are available.

        Allows air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy

        Allows air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy

        As your baby feeds, the unique skirt on the Avent Nipple flexes to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy. Like breastfeeding, your baby controls the milk flow.

        This bottle is made from PES - a BPA-Free material

        This bottle is made from PES - a BPA-Free material

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          Classic Bottle 9oz
          2  pcs
          Classic Bottle 4oz
          2  pcs
          Extra soft newborn flow nipple
          2 (UK only)  pcs
          Newborn Pacifier
          1  pcs
          Bottle and nipple brush
          1  pcs

        • Design

          Bottle design
          Wide neck

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0 - 6 months

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • * A clinical study showed that at two weeks of age, babies showed less fussing than babies fed with another bottle. (Study conducted by the Institute of Child Health, London. 2008.)
            • ** A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order