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    • Helps settle your baby, especially at night* Helps settle your baby, especially at night* Helps settle your baby, especially at night*

      Philips Avent Newborn Starter Set

      SCD270/00

      Helps settle your baby, especially at night*

      Philips Avent Starter set SCD270/00 includes 2 x 125ml/ 4oz and 2 x 260ml/ 9oz BPA Free Feeding Bottles

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Philips Avent Newborn Starter Set

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      Helps settle your baby, especially at night*

      Less colic**

      Easy to combine breast and bottle feeding

      Easy to combine breast and bottle feeding

      The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding

      Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

      Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

      Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**

      Completely interchangeable across the Philips Avent range

      Completely interchangeable across the Philips Avent range

      All Philips Avent Nipples, Spouts and Bottles can be used with:Storage Cups, Breast Milk Containers, Magic Cups and Breast Pumps

      Five different nipple flow rates are available

      Five different nipple flow rates are available

      Five different nipple flow rates are available.

      Allows air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy

      Allows air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy

      As your baby feeds, the unique skirt on the Avent Nipple flexes to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy. Like breastfeeding, your baby controls the milk flow.

      This bottle is made from PES - a BPA-Free material

      This bottle is made from PES - a BPA-Free material

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Bottle design
        Wide neck

      • What is included

        Extra soft newborn flow nipple
        2 (UK only)  pcs
        Bottle and nipple brush
        1  pcs
        Classic Bottle 4oz
        2  pcs
        Newborn Pacifier
        1  pcs
        Classic Bottle 9oz
        2  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

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      • * A clinical study showed that at two weeks of age, babies showed less fussing than babies fed with another bottle. (Study conducted by the Institute of Child Health, London. 2008.)
      • ** A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.

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