Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Philips Avent

    Natural Beginnings

    SCD236/00
    Avent
    Overall rating / 5
    Avent
    • Breastfeeding and sterilizing essentials Breastfeeding and sterilizing essentials Breastfeeding and sterilizing essentials
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Natural Beginnings

      SCD236/00
      Overall rating / 5

      Breastfeeding and sterilizing essentials

      Includes Microwave Sterilizer, Manual Breast Pump, Feeding Bottles, Disposable Breast Pads and Sealing Discs See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $159.95
      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Natural Beginnings

      Breastfeeding and sterilizing essentials

      Includes Microwave Sterilizer, Manual Breast Pump, Feeding Bottles, Disposable Breast Pads and Sealing Discs See all benefits

      Breastfeeding and sterilizing essentials

      Includes Microwave Sterilizer, Manual Breast Pump, Feeding Bottles, Disposable Breast Pads and Sealing Discs See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $159.95
      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Natural Beginnings

      Breastfeeding and sterilizing essentials

      Includes Microwave Sterilizer, Manual Breast Pump, Feeding Bottles, Disposable Breast Pads and Sealing Discs See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all baby-bottle-sets

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Natural Beginnings

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Breastfeeding and sterilizing essentials

        A convenient feeding set

        • Classic
        Unique four layered construction for maximum dryness

        Unique four layered construction for maximum dryness

        Unique four layered construction for maximum dryness: 1. Ultra soft top layer with nipple indent – keeps breast dry at all times 2. Ultra absorbent layer, cushioned for extra comfort 3. Ultra absorbent core – draws in moisture to guard against embarrassment 4. Ultra breathable outer layer – helps avoid sore nipples Anti-slip with adhesive tape – keeps pad in place

        Gently stimulates fast milk flow

        Gently stimulates fast milk flow

        Patented Let-down Massage Cushion

        Patented Let-down Massage Cushion

        Works with baby’s natural feeding action

        A clinical trial demonstrated that at 2 weeks of age, babies fed with the Avent Bottle experienced less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. (www.philips.com/Avent).

        Clinically proven

        In a clinical study, ISIS was proven to be as effective as a hospital electric pump. ISIS has an award-winning design that imitates your baby's suckling. The result- more milk faster and more naturally than with any other manual breast pump.

        Ultra fast, easy to use

        Sterilizes 6 bottles in 2 minutes. Just add water, load and place in the microwave. 2 min at 1100-1850 Watt, 4 min at 850-1000 Watt, 6 min at 500-800 Watt.

        Soft with discreet, contoured shape

        The Philips Avent breast pads have a contoured shape that allows you to discretely wearing under your clothing.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Express II Microwave Steam Sterilizer
          1  pcs
          ISIS Manual Breast Pump
          1  pcs
          Airflex Feeding Bottle (260 ml/ 9 oz)
          2  pcs
          Airflex Feeding Bottle (125 ml/ 4 oz)
          2  pcs
          Disposable breast pad
          40  pcs
          Sealing disc for milk storage
          2  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0 - 6 months

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order