Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Lumea Prestige

    IPL - Hair removal device

    SC2009/00
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Feel continuously hair free* Feel continuously hair free* Feel continuously hair free*
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      Lumea Prestige IPL - Hair removal device

      SC2009/00
      Overall rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Feel continuously hair free*

      Philips Lumea Prestige is the most effective cordless IPL solution and works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on face and body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $899.95
      Find similar products

      Lumea Prestige IPL - Hair removal device

      Feel continuously hair free*

      Philips Lumea Prestige is the most effective cordless IPL solution and works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on face and body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day. See all benefits

      Feel continuously hair free*

      Philips Lumea Prestige is the most effective cordless IPL solution and works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on face and body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $899.95
      Find similar products

      Lumea Prestige IPL - Hair removal device

      Feel continuously hair free*

      Philips Lumea Prestige is the most effective cordless IPL solution and works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on face and body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all ipl

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Lumea Prestige

        Lumea Prestige

        IPL - Hair removal device

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Feel continuously hair free*

        • For use on body, face, bikini
        • 15 minutes to treat lower legs
        • 250,000 lamp flashes
        • Cordless design
        Adapted for safe and effective use in your own home

        Adapted for safe and effective use in your own home

        Philips Lumea uses an innovative light-based technology called IPL (Intense Pulsed Light), derived from the technology used in professional beauty salons. Philips has adapted this technology for safe and effective use in the comfort of your own home. Philips worked closely with leading dermatologists to develop our breakthrough hair removal system. For more than 10 years we carried out extensive consumer research with more than 2000 volunteers.

        Enjoy smooth skin every day

        Enjoy smooth skin every day

        Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root. As a consequence, the amount of hair your body grows gradually decreases. Repeating the treatment leaves your skin beautifully hair free and touchably smooth.

        Effortlessly effective

        Effortlessly effective

        Our clinical studies have shown significant hair reduction in as little as four fortnightly treatments resulting in smooth hair free skin. To maintain these results, simply repeat the treatment when needed. Time between treatments may vary based on your individual hair regrowth. - To enlarge this picture, please click on the image in the image gallery on the top of this page

        Suitable for a wide variety of hair and skin types

        Suitable for a wide variety of hair and skin types

        Philips Lumea works effectively on (naturally) dark blonde, brown and black hairs. As with other light-based treatments, Philips Lumea is NOT effective on red, light-blonde or white/grey hair. Philips Lumea is also NOT suitable for very dark skin.

        Safe and effective even on sensitive areas

        Safe and effective even on sensitive areas

        Use with confidence to remove hair on face (upper lip, chin and sideburns) and body parts including legs, underarm, bikini area, belly and arms.

        Large treatment window for fast application

        Large treatment window for fast application

        Big treatment window for fast application on large areas like legs.

        Facial attachment for safe facial treatment

        Facial attachment for safe facial treatment

        The facial attachment has its own specially designed integrated light filter for safe and convenient use on the upper lip, chin and sideburns. It can also be used on other sensitive areas on the body, eg underarms and other hard-to-reach areas.

        Attachment for specialised treatment of bikini area hair

        Attachment for specialised treatment of bikini area hair

        Bikini area attachment for effective treatment of bikini hair. Hair in this area tends to be typically stronger and thicker than leg hair.

        Gentle treatment

        Gentle treatment

        Gentle to your skin.

        Cordless convenience

        Cordless convenience

        Lumea’s unique cordless design is perfect for treating the areas you want, when you want.

        No replacement parts, no hidden costs

        No replacement parts, no hidden costs

        Philips Lumea is a complete solution that comes ready to work right out of the box. More importantly, it does not require any replacement lamps or gels.

        Five adjustable light energy settings

        Five adjustable light energy settings

        Philips Lumea has five adjustable light energy settings to ensure gentle but effective treatment. Used correctly, Philips Lumea's IPL treatment is safe and gentle to use even on sensitive skin and sensitive body areas.

        Lumea Prestige comes in a luxurious pouch

        Philips Lumea Prestige has a luxurious pouch for easy storage.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          High performance lamp
          Delivers <gt/> 250,000 flashes

        • Application areas

          Body areas
          • Arms
          • Legs
          • Belly
          • Bikini
          • Armpits
          Face areas
          • Chin
          • Sideburns
          • Upper lip

        • Attachments

          Body attachment (4cm2)
          For use below the neckline
          Bikini area attachment (2cm2)
          Special treatment bikini hair
          Facial attachment (2cm2)
          For safe application on face

        • Items included

          Instructions for use
          User manual
          Charger
          Multi voltage charger
          Storage
          Luxurious pouch
          Accessory
          Cleaning cloth

        • Power

          Charging time
          100 min
          Running time
          Minimum 370 flashes
          Voltage
          100-240 V

        • Safety and adjustable settings

          Integrated UV filter
          Protects skin from UV light
          5 light energy settings
          Adjustable to your skin type
          Integrated safety system
          Prevent unintentional flashing

        • Service

          Warranty
          2 years global warranty

        • Application time

          Lower leg
          8 min
          Armpit
          1 min
          Bikini line
          1 min
          Face areas
          1 min

        • Application mode

          Slide and Flash
          For convenient application
          Corded / cordless use
          Cordless
          Stamp and Flash
          For treatment on curvy areas

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • when following the treatment schedule

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order