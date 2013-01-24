Home
    Lumea Advanced

    IPL - Hair removal device

    SC1994/00
    Be hair free for at least 3 months*
      Lumea Advanced IPL - Hair removal device

      SC1994/00
      Be hair free for at least 3 months*

      Philips Lumea Advanced works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on the body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day.

      Suggested retail price: $599.00

        Be hair free for at least 3 months*

        At least 85% hair reduction in 3 treatments**

        • For body
        • With skin tone sensor
        • 15 minutes to treat lower legs
        Expert IPL technology at-home, developed with dermatologists

        Expert IPL technology at-home, developed with dermatologists

        IPL stands for Intense Pulsed Light. Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root, putting the follicle into a resting phase. As a consequence, the amount of hair your body grows gradually decreases. Repeating the treatment leaves your skin beautifully hair free and touchably smooth. Treatment to prevent hair regrowth is safe and gentle, even on sensitive areas. Philips Lumea is clinically tested and developed with dermatologists for easy and effective treatment, from the comfort of your own home.

        Proven safe and effective treatment

        Proven safe and effective treatment

        Objective studies show at least 85% hair reduction in as little as 3 treatments**. The first 4 treatments must be carried out every 2 weeks, after which you should already be able to see the desired results. To maintain your results, simply touch up every 4 weeks. After just 8 touch up treatments you can be hair-free for at least 3 months*. To enlarge this picture, please click on the image in the image gallery at the top of this page.

        Technical Specifications

        • Application areas

          Body areas
          • Arms
          • Legs
          • Belly
          • Armpits
          • Bikini

        • Attachments

          Body attachment (4cm2)
          For use below the neckline

        • Items included

          Instructions for use
          User manual
          Storage
          Pouch
          Adapter
          24V / 1500mA
          Accessory
          Cleaning cloth

        • Power

          Voltage
          100-240 V
          Corded use
          Yes

        • Safety and adjustable settings

          Integrated UV filter
          Protects skin from UV light
          5 light energy settings
          Adjustable to your skin type
          Integrated safety system
          Prevent unintentional flashing
          Skin Tone sensor
          Detects your skin tone

        • Service

          Warranty
          2 years global warranty

        • Application time

          Bikini
          4min
          Lower leg
          15 min
          Armpit
          2,5 min

        • Application mode

          Slide and Flash
          For easy motion application
          Corded / cordless use
          Corded
          Stamp and Flash
          For treatment on curvy areas

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Median result 71% hair reduction on legs, after full treatment cycle (12 treatments), objective study on 48 women in the Netherland and Austria
            • * Measured on legs, 67% out of 45 women reach 85% or higher results.

