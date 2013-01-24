Home
      Compact IPL solution

      Philips Lumea Comfort IPL hair removal system works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on face as well as body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $549.95
        Compact IPL solution

        to prevent hair regrowth for smooth skin

        • For use on body and face
        • 22 minutes to treat lower legs
        • Lifetime 100.000 light pulses
        • Compact corded design
        Enjoy smooth skin every day

        Enjoy smooth skin every day

        Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root. This results in the hair shedding naturally and hair regrowth is inhibited. Repeating this treatment regularly will keep your skin smooth everyday.

        Effortlessly effective

        Effortlessly effective

        Our clinical studies have shown significant hair reduction in as little as four bi-weekly treatments resulting with smooth hair free skin. To maintain these results, simply repeat the treatment when needed. Time between treatments may vary based on your individual hair regrowth. - To enlarge this picture, please click on the image in the image gallery on the top of this page

        Adapted for safe use in the comfort of your own home

        Adapted for safe use in the comfort of your own home

        Philips Lumea Comfort uses an innovative light-based technology called IPL (Intense Pulsed Light), derived from the technology used in professional beauty salons. Philips has adapted this technology for effective use in the safety and comfort of your own home. Philips worked closely with skin care experts to develop this technology. For more than 10 years Philips carried out extensive consumer research on IPL technology with more than 2000 women.

        Suitable for different hair and skin types

        Suitable for different hair and skin types

        Philips Lumea Comfort works effectively on (naturally) dark blonde, brown and black hairs. As with other light-based treatments, Lumea Comfort is NOT effective on red, light-blonde or white/grey hair. - To enlarge this picture, please click on the image in the image gallery on the top of this page

        Safe and effective even on sensitive areas

        Safe and effective even on sensitive areas

        Use with confidence to remove hair on face (upper lip, chin ) and body parts including legs, arm pits, bikini area, belly and arms.

        Five adjustable light energy settings

        Five adjustable light energy settings

        Philips Lumea Comfort has five adjustable light energy settings to ensure gentle but effective treatment. Used correctly, Philips Lumea's IPL treatment is safe and gentle to use even on sensitive skin and sensitive body areas.

        Skin Color Sensor

        Skin Color Sensor

        The unique Skin Color Sensor measure the treated skin complexion at the beginning of each session and occasionally during the session. If it detects a skin tone that is too dark for Lumea Comfort, it will automatically stop emitting pulses.

        Slide and Flash mode for a more convenient application

        Slide and Flash mode for a more convenient application

        Lumea Comfort enables a sliding motion for a more convenient and continuous application.

        No replacement parts, no hidden costs

        No replacement parts, no hidden costs

        Philips Lumea Comfort is a complete solution that comes ready to work straight out of the box. More importantly, it does not require any replacement lamps or gels.

        The smallest and lightest device within the Lumea range

        The Philips Lumea Comfort is the smallest and lightest in the Lumea range. It is easy to hold and easy to reach all the areas you want treat.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          High performance lamp
          Delivers <gt/> 100,000 flashes

        • Application areas

          Body areas
          • Arms
          • Legs
          • Belly
          • Bikini
          • Armpits
          Face areas
          • Chin
          • Sideburns
          • Upper lip

        • Items included

          Instructions for use
          • Quick Start Guide
          • User manual
          Adapter
          12V / 1500mA

        • Power

          Voltage
          100-240 V

        • Safety and adjustable settings

          Integrated UV filter
          Protects skin from UV light
          5 light energy settings
          Adjustable to your skin type
          Integrated safety system
          Prevent unintentional flashing
          Skin Tone sensor
          Detects your skin tone

        • Service

          Warranty
          2 years global warranty

        • Application time

          Lower leg
          11 min
          Armpit
          1,5 min
          Bikini line
          1,5 min
          Face areas
          2,5 min

        • Application mode

          Slide and Flash
          For easy motion application
          Step and Flash
          For treatment on curvy areas
          Corded / cordless use
          Corded

