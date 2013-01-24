Home
    Shaver Heritage Edition

    Dry electric shaver

    S3562/13
    Overall rating / 5
    • Remarkable. Revolutionary. Rotary. Remarkable. Revolutionary. Rotary. Remarkable. Revolutionary. Rotary.
      -{discount-value}

      Shaver Heritage Edition Dry electric shaver

      S3562/13
      Overall rating / 5

      Remarkable. Revolutionary. Rotary.

      In 1939, Philips changed the way men shave. We continued to innovate and today the special edition Philishave celebrates our story by combining the modern-day technology of our most enduring contemporary shaver.

      Shaver Heritage Edition Dry electric shaver

      Remarkable. Revolutionary. Rotary.

      In 1939, Philips changed the way men shave. We continued to innovate and today the special edition Philishave celebrates our story by combining the modern-day technology of our most enduring contemporary shaver. See all benefits

      Remarkable. Revolutionary. Rotary.

      In 1939, Philips changed the way men shave. We continued to innovate and today the special edition Philishave celebrates our story by combining the modern-day technology of our most enduring contemporary shaver. See all benefits

      Shaver Heritage Edition Dry electric shaver

      Remarkable. Revolutionary. Rotary.

      In 1939, Philips changed the way men shave. We continued to innovate and today the special edition Philishave celebrates our story by combining the modern-day technology of our most enduring contemporary shaver. See all benefits

        Remarkable. Revolutionary. Rotary.

        Comfortably close

        • ComfortCut Blade System
        • 4-direction Flex Heads
        • Pop-up trimmer
        Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

        Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

        Get a comfortable shave, wet or dry. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.

        Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

        Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

        Flex heads with 4 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, giving you an easy shave even on the neck and jaw line.

        Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

        Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

        Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

        Consistent maximum power year after year

        Consistent maximum power year after year

        Shave longer with every charge. Your shaver will keep going just as strong for years, thanks to our powerful and efficient lithium-ion battery.

        60 min Cordless Shaving once fully charged

        60 min Cordless Shaving once fully charged

        You'll have 60 minutes of running time - that's about 20 shaves - on a one-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

        One touch open, for easy cleaning

        One touch open, for easy cleaning

        Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

        Cordless operation only

        Cordless operation only

        This shaver is designed to operate only in cordless mode. Always unplug it before shaving.

        Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer

        Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer

        Complete your look using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a mustache and trimming sideburns.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          ComfortCut Blade System
          Contour following
          4-direction Flex Heads

        • Accessories

          Pop-up trimmer included
          Yes
          Maintenance
          Protective cap

        • Ease of use

          Display
          Battery low indicator
          Cleaning
          Fully washable
          Wet & Dry
          Wet and dry use
          Operation
          • Cordless use
          • Unplug before use

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic grip & handling
          Color
          Silk White

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Run time
          60 min / 20 shaves
          Charging
          1 hour full charge
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Max power consumption
          9  W
          Stand-by power
          0.1  W

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes
          Replacement head
          Replace every yr with SH30

