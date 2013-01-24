Home
    Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch

    Shaving unit

    RQ12/70
    Reset your shaver to new
      Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch Shaving unit

      RQ12/70
      Reset your shaver to new

      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.

      Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch Shaving unit

      Reset your shaver to new

      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.

        Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch

        Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch

        Shaving unit

        Reset your shaver to new

        Change heads every 2 years for best results

        • V-Track Precision Blades PRO
        • 8-direction ContourDetectHeads
        • Fits SensoTouch 3D (RQ12xx)
        • Fits Arcitec (RQ10xx)
        Replacement shaving unit for SensoTouch 3D shavers

        Replacement shaving unit for SensoTouch 3D shavers

        RQ12 shaving unit is compatible with SensoTouch 3D (RQ12xx) and Arcitec (RQ10xx) shavers.

        Our best shaving system on 1-3 day beard

        Our best shaving system on 1-3 day beard

        Get the prefect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently positions each hair in the best cutting position, from 1 day up to 3 day beard and even the flat laying and different length of hairs. Cuts 30% closer* in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.

        Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

        Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

        Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass. Resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.

        Easy to replace shaving heads

        Easy to replace shaving heads

        Easily renew your shaving unit using our click off, click on system.

        Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

        Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

        The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder which will indicate you when to replace shaving heads. After replacing shaving heads, you can reset replacement trigger by pressing the on/off button for more than 5 seconds. Otherwise, replacement trigger will turn off automatically after 9 successive shaves.

        Reset your shaver to new

        Reset your shaver to new

        To get back to 100% performance, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving heads

          Fits product type
          • SensoTouch 3D (RQ12xx)
          • Arcitec (RQ10xx)

        • Accessories

          Included in pack
          Protective cap

