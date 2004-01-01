Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Saeco Brita Intenza+ water filter cartridge

    RI9113/36
    Saeco
    • The best of your coffee, at a touch of a button The best of your coffee, at a touch of a button The best of your coffee, at a touch of a button
      -{discount-value}

      Saeco Brita Intenza+ water filter cartridge

      RI9113/36

      The best of your coffee, at a touch of a button

      Intenza+ is an innovative water filter cartridge specially developed for an optimum protection of your coffee machine when filtering water, by bringing clearer and better tasting water for a complete coffee enjoyment.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Saeco Brita Intenza+ water filter cartridge

      The best of your coffee, at a touch of a button

      Intenza+ is an innovative water filter cartridge specially developed for an optimum protection of your coffee machine when filtering water, by bringing clearer and better tasting water for a complete coffee enjoyment.

      The best of your coffee, at a touch of a button

      Intenza+ is an innovative water filter cartridge specially developed for an optimum protection of your coffee machine when filtering water, by bringing clearer and better tasting water for a complete coffee enjoyment.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Saeco Brita Intenza+ water filter cartridge

      The best of your coffee, at a touch of a button

      Intenza+ is an innovative water filter cartridge specially developed for an optimum protection of your coffee machine when filtering water, by bringing clearer and better tasting water for a complete coffee enjoyment.

      Similar products

      See all Saeco accessories and parts

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Brita Intenza+ water filter cartridge

        Brita Intenza+ water filter cartridge

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        The best of your coffee, at a touch of a button

        Freshly filtered water for intensive aroma

        • for Saeco Espresso machines
        Freshly filtered water for a richer coffee aroma

        Freshly filtered water for a richer coffee aroma

        Water is a crucial ingredient of every espresso - so for optimum taste, it's always best to filter it professionally. That's why all Saeco espresso machines can be optionally fitted with the innovative INTENZA+ water filter, which we co-developed with BRITA, the world's No. 1 in household water filters. Just set it to your location's hardness level, and its sophisticated technology does the rest. The result? Ideal water conditions for espresso with the most intense aroma.

        Adjustable water filter settings

        Adjustable water filter settings

        The water filter settings can be adjusted to the hardness of your water. Simply turn the adjustment ring on the Intenza+ water filter. Set it to A for soft water areas, B for medium water hardness (factory setting) or C for hard water. This will ensure optimal limescale protection and best taste.

        More efficient brewing process

        More efficient brewing process

        The water filter ensures a constant brewing temperature and consistent pressure during the brewing process, enhancing your espresso machine's performance.

        Cleaner water prolongs the life of your espresso machine

        Cleaner water prolongs the life of your espresso machine

        The water filter extends the lifespan of your espresso machine, ensuring you can enjoy the best-tasting coffee for longer.

        Replace every 2 months

        Replace every 2 months

        A regular change of the cartridge is important for optimum coffee taste and for consistent protection of your coffee machine. Please replace the cartridge every two months.

        Protects your system against lime-scale build-up

        The INTENZA+ water filter helps protect your machine against the build-up of limescale from tap water, which affects the taste and aroma of your coffee.

        Click & go system

        The water filter cartridge easily clicks into the water tank and is ready to use in less than 30 seconds.

        Compatible with all Saeco appliances, except Saeco Vienna

        Compatible with: A modo mio Lavazza, Exprelia,Incanto Base /de luxe, Intellia, Nina manual, Odea, Poemia manual, Primea, Royal Old & 2011, Syntia (all), Talea (all), Xeasy 2011, Xelsis, Xsmall, Gaggia Accademia, Gaggia Unica, Gaggia Platinum, Gaggia Brera, My Coffee Spidem.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging

          Quantity
          1 water filter cartridge

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:

            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, Replace, Refunds and Cancellations

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.