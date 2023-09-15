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    • Trim edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly* Trim edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly* Trim edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly*

      OneBlade Pro 360 Face + Body

      QP6541/15

      Trim edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly*

      The new OneBlade Pro 360 trims, edges and shaves any length of hair, more effortlessly*. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $169.00

      OneBlade Pro 360 Face + Body

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      OneBlade Pro 360
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      OneBlade Pro 360

      Face + Body

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      Trim edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly*

      Designed to cut hair, not skin

      • Rechargeable Li-Ion battery
      • 14-length precision comb
      • Wet & Dry use
      • Battery indicator
      Unique OneBlade Technology

      Unique OneBlade Technology

      Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial grooming. It can shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system - a glide coating combined with rounded tips - makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (12000x per min) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.

      Edge it up

      Edge it up

      Create precise edges with the dual-sided blade. You can shave in either direction to get great visibility and see every hair that you're cutting. Line up your style in seconds!

      Click-on body comb (3 mm)

      Click-on body comb (3 mm)

      Attach the body comb (3 mm) for an easy trim in any direction.

      14-length precision comb

      14-length precision comb

      The versatile precision trimming comb offers length settings from 0.4 to 10 mm, giving you an even trim at exactly the length you want.

      Dual-sided blade: designed for precision and control

      Dual-sided blade: designed for precision and control

      OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to easily and comfortably shave all areas. Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.

      Blade that doesn't fade easy

      Blade that doesn't fade easy

      Stainless steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use ** to keep that fresh feel. When the eject icon will appear on the blade, the blade performance may no longer be optimal. It is time to consider changing the blade for the best shaving experience

      Wear out status

      Wear out status

      When the eject icon will appear on the blade, it is time to considerchanging the blade, for the best shaving experience

      Innovative 360 blade

      The innovative 360 Blade can flex in all directions to adjust to the curves of your face. The design enables constant skin contact and control. Easily trim and shave hard‐to‐reach areas — with few strokes and great comfort.*

      Trim it down

      Trim your beard to an even length with the included adjustable precision comb. Dial up one of the 14 lock-in length settings to get everything from a 5 o'clock shadow, to a tight trim, to a longer beard style.

      Shave it off

      OneBlade does not shave as close as a traditional blade - so your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily on your face or body. Includes two blades - one for face, and one for body.

      Click-on skin guard for sensitive areas

      Attach the skin guard for an extra layer of protection on sensitive areas.

      Technical Specifications

      • Trimming & shaving performance

        Shaving system
        • Contour-following technology
        • Dual protection system
        • 360 Blade
        Trimming system
        Contour-following technology

      • Accessories

        Comb
        • 14-length comb (0.4 - 10 mm)
        • Click-on skin guard
        • Click-on body comb
        Maintenance
        Protection cap
        Extra replaceable blade
        Yes

      • Power

        Charging
        1 hour full charge
        Run time
        90 minutes
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Battery type
        Li-ion
        Max power consumption
        5.4  W
        Low energy mode
        < 0.3 W
        Off mode (no attachments)
        < 0.1 W

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling
        Color
        Black

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes
        Replacement head
        • Replace every 4 months*
        • QP210, QP220, QP230
        • QP610, QP620
        • QP410, QP420, QP430

      • Ease of use

        Display
        3 LED battery indicator
        Charging
        Rechargeable
        Wet & Dry
        Yes

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      • Vs its predecessor while shaving
      • *For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

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