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    • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly

      OneBlade 360 Replacement blade

      QP420/50

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly

      The innovative 360 Blade can flex in all directions to adjust to the curves of your face. The design enables constant skin contact and control. Easily trim and shave hard-to-reach areas — with few strokes and great comfort.

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      Suggested retail price: $49.95

      OneBlade 360 Replacement blade

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      Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly

      Designed to cut hair, not skin

      • Trim, edge and shave
      • 2 x 360 Blade
      • Recyclable paper-based packaging**
      • Blade lasts up to 4 months*
      Unique OneBlade Technology

      Unique OneBlade Technology

      The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter, which powers through any length of hair.

      Fits with all OneBlade handles

      Fits with all OneBlade handles

      Fits with all OneBlade products: OneBlade (QP25xx, QP26xx, QP27XX, QP28XX), OneBlade Pro (QP6504, QP653x, QP654x, QP665x).

      Blade that doesn't fade easily

      Blade that doesn't fade easily

      Durable stainless steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use* to keep that fresh feel. When the replacement indicator - eject icon - will appear on the blade, the blade performance may no longer be optimal. It is time to consider changing the blade for the best shaving experience.

      Innovative 360 Blade

      Innovative 360 Blade

      Moves in all directions to maintain constant skin contact, while ensuring control at all times even for the most difficult to reach areas.

      Style with fewer strokes

      Style with fewer strokes

      And more comfort compared to the Original blade (QP210).

      Dual-sided blade

      Dual-sided blade

      Create precise edges & sharp lines with the dual-sided blade. Cuts both up and down. Get the perfect lines in seconds with the dual-sided blade, enabling you to see every hair you're cutting.

      Wet & dry

      Wet & dry

      OneBlade is water resistant, so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap. You can also shave with or without foam - whatever you prefer.

      Technical Specifications

      • Trimming & shaving performance

        Shaving system
        • Contour-following technology
        • 360 Blade
        • Dual protection system
        Trimming system
        • Contour-following technology
        • 360 Blade

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 4 months*
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      • For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.
      • * Where facilities exist

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