      Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

      The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $149.00

        Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

        Designed to cut hair, not skin

        • Trim, edge, shave
        • For any length of hair
        • 14-length precision comb
        • Rechargeable, wet & dry use
        Unique OneBlade technology

        Unique OneBlade technology

        The Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial styling and body grooming. It can trim, edge and shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (200x per second) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.

        Trim it down

        Trim it down

        Trim your beard to an even length with the included adjustable precision comb. Dial up one of the 14 lock-in length settings to get everything from a 5 o'clock shadow, to a tight trim, to a longer beard style.

        Edge it up

        Edge it up

        Create precise edges with the dual-sided blade. You can shave in either direction to get great visibility and see every hair that you're cutting. Line up your style in seconds!

        Shave it off

        Shave it off

        OneBlade doesn't shave as close as a traditional blade - so your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily.

        Contour following

        Contour following

        OneBlade follows the contours of your face allowing you to effectively and comfortably trim and shave all areas of your face.

        Create precise edges & sharp lines with the dual-sided blade

        Create precise edges & sharp lines with the dual-sided blade

        OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to effectively and comfortably shave all areas. Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.

        Precision trimming comb has 14 length settings (0.4 to 10mm)

        Precision trimming comb has 14 length settings (0.4 to 10mm)

        The versatile precision trimming comb offers length settings from 0.4mm to 10mm, giving you an even trim at exactly the length you want.

        Durable OneBlade

        Durable OneBlade

        The blades are designed for lasting performance. For optimal performance, you will only need to replace each blade every 4 months*. Replacement is easy and hassle free.

        Wet & dry

        Wet & dry

        OneBlade is water resistant, so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap. You can also shave with or without foam - whichever you prefer.

        LED digital display shows status of battery and travel lock

        LED digital display shows status of battery and travel lock

        Be sure that your OneBlade is always ready to go by checking the LED digital display. It alerts you while in-use when your battery is low, and it indicates charging progress when plugged in. Activate the travel lock to take the OneBlade anywhere you go.

        90 min Li-Ion battery

        90 min Li-Ion battery

        Rechargeable Li-Ion battery delivers 90 minutes of constant performance after a 1 hour charge.

        Technical Specifications

        • Trimming & shaving performance

          Shaving system
          • Contour-following technology
          • Dual protection system
          Trimming system
          Contour-following technology

        • Accessories

          Comb
          14-length comb (0.4 - 10 mm)
          Stand
          Charging stand
          Pouch
          Travel pouch

        • Ease of use

          Charging
          Rechargeable
          Display
          • full LED digital display
          • Travel lock indicator
          Wet and dry use
          Yes

        • Design

          Color
          Black and blade silver
          Handle
          Ergonomic grip & handling

        • Power

          Run time
          90 minutes
          Charging
          1 hour full charge
          Battery type
          Lithium-ion
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Max power consumption
          5.4  W

        • Service

          2-year warranty
          On the handle
          Replacement head
          • QP210, QP220, QP610, QP620
          • Replace every 4 months*

              • Each blade lasts up to 4 months - For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

