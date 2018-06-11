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QP6520/20
Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.**See all benefits
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OneBlade Pro
Total
recurring payment
Designed for facial styling and body grooming, the Philips OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. It delivers an easy and comfortable shave thanks to a glide coating and rounded tips. And with a cutter that moves at 200x per second, it’s efficient even on longer hairs.
Philips OneBlade razor follows your facial contours allowing you to effectively and comfortably trim and shave all areas of your face.
OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to effectively and comfortably shave all areas. Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.
Easily replace your blade once every 4 months* for optimal performance. A green useage indicator will appear once the blade is worn out.
Use this waterproof razor at the sink or take it with you into the shower. The OneBlade wet and dry razor is easy to clean and can be used with or without foam.
A single charge takes 1 hour, and delivers 90 minutes of constant performance.
Trim your beard to an even length with the included adjustable precision comb. Dial up one of the 14 lock-in length settings to get everything from a 5 o'clock shadow, to a tight trim, to a longer beard style.
Get precise lines in seconds with the dual-sided blade that enables you to see every hair you’re cutting.
The OneBlade shaver doesn't shave as close as a traditional blade, ensuring your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily.**
A wet and dry shaver that allows you to trim to your preferred hair length with 14 different settings from 0.4mm to 10mm.
Be sure that your OneBlade is always ready to go by checking the LED digital display. It alerts you while in-use when your battery is low, and it indicates charging progress when plugged in. Activate the travel lock to take the OneBlade anywhere you go.
Trimming & shaving performance
Accessories
Power
Design
Service
Ease of use
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