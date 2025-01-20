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    • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly

      OneBlade 360 with Connectivity Face + Body

      QP4631/65

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly

      The new OneBlade 360 trims, edges and shaves any length of hair, more effortlessly. Easily shave & trim, even the most difficult to reach areas with fewer* passes. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.

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      Suggested retail price: $199.00

      OneBlade 360 with Connectivity Face + Body

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      OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
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      OneBlade 360 with Connectivity

      Face + Body

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      Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly

      Designed to cut hair, not skin

      • Trim, edge, shave
      • 360 blade
      • 5-in-1 adjustable comb
      • Personalized, connected experience
      Unique OneBlade Technology

      Unique OneBlade Technology

      Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial grooming. It can shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system - a glide coating combined with rounded tips - makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (12000x per min) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.

      Innovative 360 Blade

      Innovative 360 Blade

      The innovative 360 Blade can flex in all directions to adjust to the curves of your face. The design enables constant skin contact and control. Easily trim and shave hard‐to‐reach areas — with few strokes and great comfort.

      5-in-1 adjustable comb

      5-in-1 adjustable comb

      Unique open comb design for an efficient trim without clogging and interrupting your routine - even on long and thick hair.

      Edge it up

      Edge it up

      Create precise edges with the dual-sided blade. You can shave in either direction to get great visibility and see every hair that you're cutting. Line up your style in seconds!

      Shave it off

      Shave it off

      OneBlade does not shave as close as a traditional blade - so your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily on your face or body. Includes two blades - one for face, and one for body.

      Optimize your shaving routine every time

      Optimize your shaving routine every time

      The free Philips OneBlade app is your ticket to styling and performance. Try on facial hair styles using augmented reality and get step-by-step guidance that includes a handy live beard-line previewer. Know when to switch up a blade or charge up the battery. And get personalized recommendations based on your actual grooming routine.

      Dual-sided blade: designed for precision and control

      Dual-sided blade: designed for precision and control

      OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to easily and comfortably shave all areas. Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.

      Click-on skin guard for sensitive areas

      Click-on skin guard for sensitive areas

      Attach the skin guard for an extra layer of protection on sensitive areas.

      Click-on body comb (3 mm)

      Click-on body comb (3 mm)

      Attach the body comb (3 mm) for an easy trim in any direction.

      Charge anytime, anywhere

      Charge anytime, anywhere

      Can be charged at home or on the road, perfect for your daily routine and for travel.

      Blade that doesn't fade easily

      Blade that doesn't fade easily

      Durable stainless steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use* to keep that fresh feel. When the replacement indicator - eject icon - will appear on the blade, the blade performance may no longer be optimal. It is time to consider changing the blade for the best shaving experience

      Fully waterproof

      Fully waterproof

      OneBlade is fully waterproof (IPX7), so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap. You can shave wet or dry, even in the shower - whichever you prefer. No shaving foam needed.

      60 min Li-ion battery

      60 min Li-ion battery

      Rechargeable Li-ion battery delivers 60 minutes of constant shaving power after a 1 hour charge.

      Technical Specifications

      • Trimming & shaving performance

        Shaving system
        • Contour-following technology
        • 360 Blade
        • Dual protection system
        Trimming system
        • Contour-following technology
        • 360 Blade

      • Accessories

        Comb
        • 5-in-1 adjustable comb
        • Click-on body comb
        • Click-on skin guard
        Maintenance
        Protection cap
        Extra replaceable blade
        Yes
        Travel case
        Travel case

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Charging
        1 hour full charge
        Battery type
        Li-ion
        Max power consumption
        5.4  W

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling
        Color
        Lime green, charcoal grey

      • Service

        Replacement head
        • QP410, QP420, QP430
        • QP610, QP620
        • Replace every 4 months**
        2-year warranty
        2-year warranty on the handle

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        Yes
        Charging
        USB-A Charging (5V⎓ / ≥1A)
        Rechargeable
        Yes
        USB-A charging
        Power adapter not included
        Connectivity
        Yes

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      • Vs predecessor QP210
      • * For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

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