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QP4631/65
Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
The new OneBlade 360 trims, edges and shaves any length of hair, more effortlessly. Easily shave & trim, even the most difficult to reach areas with fewer* passes. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.See all benefits
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Face + Body
Total
recurring payment
Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial grooming. It can shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system - a glide coating combined with rounded tips - makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (12000x per min) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.
The innovative 360 Blade can flex in all directions to adjust to the curves of your face. The design enables constant skin contact and control. Easily trim and shave hard‐to‐reach areas — with few strokes and great comfort.
Unique open comb design for an efficient trim without clogging and interrupting your routine - even on long and thick hair.
Create precise edges with the dual-sided blade. You can shave in either direction to get great visibility and see every hair that you're cutting. Line up your style in seconds!
OneBlade does not shave as close as a traditional blade - so your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily on your face or body. Includes two blades - one for face, and one for body.
The free Philips OneBlade app is your ticket to styling and performance. Try on facial hair styles using augmented reality and get step-by-step guidance that includes a handy live beard-line previewer. Know when to switch up a blade or charge up the battery. And get personalized recommendations based on your actual grooming routine.
OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to easily and comfortably shave all areas. Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.
Attach the skin guard for an extra layer of protection on sensitive areas.
Attach the body comb (3 mm) for an easy trim in any direction.
Can be charged at home or on the road, perfect for your daily routine and for travel.
Durable stainless steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use* to keep that fresh feel. When the replacement indicator - eject icon - will appear on the blade, the blade performance may no longer be optimal. It is time to consider changing the blade for the best shaving experience
OneBlade is fully waterproof (IPX7), so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap. You can shave wet or dry, even in the shower - whichever you prefer. No shaving foam needed.
Rechargeable Li-ion battery delivers 60 minutes of constant shaving power after a 1 hour charge.
Trimming & shaving performance
Accessories
Power
Design
Service
Ease of use
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