Shave your own head - even in hard-to-reach areas
The unique 180° rotating head makes it easy to reach even the most difficult spots, so you can give yourself a perfectly even and precise haircut every time. Or, click on the head shave attachment for a completely smooth finish. See all benefits
do-it-yourself hair clipper
The rotating head gives you total control over the clipper's angle, so you can turn the head to reach even the most difficult areas with ease.
Get a perfectly smooth shave without nicks or cuts. Simply clip on the head shave attachment for a flawless finish every time.
Turn the integrated zoom wheel beneath the clipper’s head to select and lock in the length setting you want. Two combs provide length settings from 1mm to 15mm, with precisely 2mm between each length. Use the special precision comb for buzz cut...or use the clipper without a comb for a close 0.5mm trim.
Extra precision for the extra short hairstyles with a dedicated comb (lengths setting from 0.5mm to 3mm, with 0.5 mm steps).
The rounded edges on the blades and combs are designed to avoid scratching the skin for a more comfortable trim.
Use it cordless or plugged in.
The self-sharpening, stainless steel blades stay sharp longer and ensure top cutting performance.
Use with or without cord for flexibility. The powerful NiMh battery lasts up to 60 minutes after a 1-hour charge. A quick 10- minute charge gives you 10 minutes of clipping time, so it’s always ready when you are.
Battery light glows white when full and blinks orange when 10 minutes remain.
Conveniently washes under the tap for a thorough clean.
The travel pouch protects your clipper during traveling and storage.
The soft-touch rubber grip ensures optimal hold, for better control when operating.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee, worldwide voltage compatibility.
