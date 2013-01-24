  • Free delivery nation wide

    do-it-yourself hair clipper

    QC5580/32
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Shave your own head - even in hard-to-reach areas Shave your own head - even in hard-to-reach areas Shave your own head - even in hard-to-reach areas
      do-it-yourself hair clipper

      QC5580/32
      Overall rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Shave your own head - even in hard-to-reach areas

      The unique 180° rotating head makes it easy to reach even the most difficult spots, so you can give yourself a perfectly even and precise haircut every time. Or, click on the head shave attachment for a completely smooth finish.

      do-it-yourself hair clipper

      Shave your own head - even in hard-to-reach areas

      The unique 180° rotating head makes it easy to reach even the most difficult spots, so you can give yourself a perfectly even and precise haircut every time. Or, click on the head shave attachment for a completely smooth finish. See all benefits

      Shave your own head - even in hard-to-reach areas

      The unique 180° rotating head makes it easy to reach even the most difficult spots, so you can give yourself a perfectly even and precise haircut every time. Or, click on the head shave attachment for a completely smooth finish. See all benefits

      do-it-yourself hair clipper

      Shave your own head - even in hard-to-reach areas

      The unique 180° rotating head makes it easy to reach even the most difficult spots, so you can give yourself a perfectly even and precise haircut every time. Or, click on the head shave attachment for a completely smooth finish. See all benefits

        Shave your own head - even in hard-to-reach areas

        with 180° rotating head

        • Stainless steel blades
        • 14 length settings
        • 60mins cordless use/1h charge
        • Case & balding attachment
        180° rotating head for easy reach.

        180° rotating head for easy reach.

        The rotating head gives you total control over the clipper's angle, so you can turn the head to reach even the most difficult areas with ease.

        Head shave attachment for a perfectly smooth finish.

        Head shave attachment for a perfectly smooth finish.

        Get a perfectly smooth shave without nicks or cuts. Simply clip on the head shave attachment for a flawless finish every time.

        14 easy lock-in length settings from 0 to 15 mm.

        14 easy lock-in length settings from 0 to 15 mm.

        Turn the integrated zoom wheel beneath the clipper’s head to select and lock in the length setting you want. Two combs provide length settings from 1mm to 15mm, with precisely 2mm between each length. Use the special precision comb for buzz cut...or use the clipper without a comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

        Precision comb for a short buzz style.

        Precision comb for a short buzz style.

        Extra precision for the extra short hairstyles with a dedicated comb (lengths setting from 0.5mm to 3mm, with 0.5 mm steps).

        Rounded tips and combs prevent skin irritation

        Rounded tips and combs prevent skin irritation

        The rounded edges on the blades and combs are designed to avoid scratching the skin for a more comfortable trim.

        Corded and cordless use

        Corded and cordless use

        Use it cordless or plugged in.

        Self-sharpening blades

        Self-sharpening blades

        The self-sharpening, stainless steel blades stay sharp longer and ensure top cutting performance.

        Up to 60 minutes of cordless power after an 1-hour charge.

        Up to 60 minutes of cordless power after an 1-hour charge.

        Use with or without cord for flexibility. The powerful NiMh battery lasts up to 60 minutes after a 1-hour charge. A quick 10- minute charge gives you 10 minutes of clipping time, so it’s always ready when you are.

        Battery light shows the battery status

        Battery light shows the battery status

        Battery light glows white when full and blinks orange when 10 minutes remain.

        Fully washable for easy cleaning

        Fully washable for easy cleaning

        Conveniently washes under the tap for a thorough clean.

        Travel and storage pouch

        Travel and storage pouch

        The travel pouch protects your clipper during traveling and storage.

        Rubber grip for maximum control

        Rubber grip for maximum control

        The soft-touch rubber grip ensures optimal hold, for better control when operating.

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee, worldwide voltage compatibility.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width
          41  mm
          Number of length settings
          14
          Range of length settings
          0-15mm
          Precision (size of steps)
          By 2mm  mm
          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades
          Balder attachment
          0  mm
          Big comb
          3-15mm
          Precision comb
          1-3  mm

        • Ease of use

          Zoom wheel
          Easily adjust length settings
          Cleans under the tap
          Yes
          Adjustable guide combs
          Yes
          Display
          Charging indicator

        • Power system

          Battery type
          NiMH
          Charging time
          1 hour
          Running time
          up to 60 minutes
          Usage
          Corded/cordless

        • Design

          Shape
          Ergonomic design

        • Accessories

          Storage pouch
          Yes
          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          Balder attachment
          Yes
          Oil in pack
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

