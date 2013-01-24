Search terms
Perfect Results
Get an even haircut every time with the contour-following comb of this Philips Hair Clipper. The length settings are easy to select and lock into place. There are 11 length settings to choose from, ranging from 0.5mm to 21mm. See all benefits
Advanced titanium blades for superior cutting performance and long-lasting sharpness
Simply pop the trimmer head open and use the cleaning brush included to sweep away loose hairs.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee, worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.
The hair clipper gently follows the contours of your head for a fast, even and comfortable haircut.
The two adjustable combs provide length settings from 3mm to 21 mm, with precisely 2mm between each length. Or you can use it without a comb for a close 0.5mm trim.
Battery light glows green when full.
Use with or without cord for flexibility. The powerful NiMh batteries last for up to 60 minutes after an 8 hour charge.
Premium pouch keeps the hair clipper and accessories safely together for travel and storage
Cutting system
Ease of use
Power system
Accessories
Design
Service