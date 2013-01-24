Home
    Hairclipper series 5000

    hair clipper

    QC5365/80
    Perfect Results
      Hairclipper series 5000 hair clipper

      QC5365/80
      Perfect Results

      Get an even haircut every time with the contour-following comb of this Philips Hair Clipper. The length settings are easy to select and lock into place. There are 11 length settings to choose from, ranging from 0.5mm to 21mm.

        Perfect Results

        • Titanium Blades
        • 11 length settings
        • 45mins cordless use/8h charge
        • Storage case
        Superior cutting performance with titanium-coated blades

        Superior cutting performance with titanium-coated blades

        Advanced titanium blades for superior cutting performance and long-lasting sharpness

        Pop open head makes it easy to clean with the added brush

        Pop open head makes it easy to clean with the added brush

        Simply pop the trimmer head open and use the cleaning brush included to sweep away loose hairs.

        2- year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

        2- year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee, worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.

        Contour-following comb follows every curve of your head.

        Contour-following comb follows every curve of your head.

        The hair clipper gently follows the contours of your head for a fast, even and comfortable haircut.

        11 lock-in length settings from 0.5mm to 21mm

        11 lock-in length settings from 0.5mm to 21mm

        The two adjustable combs provide length settings from 3mm to 21 mm, with precisely 2mm between each length. Or you can use it without a comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

        Battery light shows the battery status

        Battery light shows the battery status

        Battery light glows green when full.

        Up to 60 minutes of cordless power after an 8-hour charge

        Up to 60 minutes of cordless power after an 8-hour charge

        Use with or without cord for flexibility. The powerful NiMh batteries last for up to 60 minutes after an 8 hour charge.

        Comes with premium pouch

        Premium pouch keeps the hair clipper and accessories safely together for travel and storage

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width
          41  mm
          Number of length settings
          11
          Precision (size of steps)
          by 2  mm
          Range of length settings
          0.5-21  mm
          Cutter material
          Stainless steel with titanium coating
          Maintenance free - No Oil needed
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Easy open hair chamber
          Brush out hairs
          Display
          Charging indicator
          Expert 2D comb
          Yes

        • Power system

          Battery type
          Ni-MH
          Charging time
          8 hours
          Running time
          up to 60 minutes

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          Premium storage & travel case
          Yes

        • Design

          Easy grip
          Side panels
          Shape
          Ergonomic

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

