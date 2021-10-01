Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    PerfectCare 7000 Series

    Steam Generator

    PSG7040/10
    Overall rating / 5
    • Incredibly light and powerful Incredibly light and powerful Incredibly light and powerful
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      PerfectCare 7000 Series Steam Generator

      PSG7040/10
      Overall rating / 5

      Incredibly light and powerful

      PerfectCare 7000 series is designed for your comfort and convenience. Ultra-light and easy to handle and with powerful steam to achieve great results fast. With OptimalTEMP technology to guarantee no burns on all ironable garments. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $499.00

      PerfectCare 7000 Series Steam Generator

      Incredibly light and powerful

      PerfectCare 7000 series is designed for your comfort and convenience. Ultra-light and easy to handle and with powerful steam to achieve great results fast. With OptimalTEMP technology to guarantee no burns on all ironable garments. See all benefits

      Incredibly light and powerful

      PerfectCare 7000 series is designed for your comfort and convenience. Ultra-light and easy to handle and with powerful steam to achieve great results fast. With OptimalTEMP technology to guarantee no burns on all ironable garments. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $499.00

      PerfectCare 7000 Series Steam Generator

      Incredibly light and powerful

      PerfectCare 7000 series is designed for your comfort and convenience. Ultra-light and easy to handle and with powerful steam to achieve great results fast. With OptimalTEMP technology to guarantee no burns on all ironable garments. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Steam Generator Iron

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        PerfectCare 7000 Series

        PerfectCare 7000 Series

        Steam Generator

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Incredibly light and powerful

        Effortless ironing. Great results.

        • Guaranteed no burns*
        • 1.8L detachable watertank
        • Ultra-light iron
        OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed

        OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed

        With OptimalTEMP technology you achieve great results with one ideal temperature setting. We guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric when it is left unattended. You can safely leave it resting on your clothes or ironing board.

        Powerful steam for crease removal

        Powerful steam for crease removal

        Strong, continuous steam for effective crease removal of even the most stubborn creases on the thickest fabrics.

        One ideal temperature setting for all ironable garments

        One ideal temperature setting for all ironable garments

        Iron everything from silk to jeans without adjusting the temperature and no burns guaranteed. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there's no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, anytime.

        1.8L detachable water tank for easy refilling

        1.8L detachable water tank for easy refilling

        The 1.8-liter transparent water tank gives you up to 2 hours of continuous use. When the water tank is empty, you will be reminded by the indicator light to refill at any time which you can easily do under the tap through the large filling door.

        SteamGlide Elite soleplate for ultimate gliding performance

        SteamGlide Elite soleplate for ultimate gliding performance

        SteamGlide Elite is our best soleplate for ultimate gliding performance and maximum scratch resistance. Its stainless steel base is twice as hard as a regular aluminum base, and our patented 6-layer coating with advanced titanium layer glides effortlessly for the fastest results.

        Easy De-Calc to extend the lifetime of your iron

        Easy De-Calc to extend the lifetime of your iron

        Regular descaling protects your iron, extends its lifetime and ensures the best steam performance. Our exclusive Easy De-Calc system collects limescale continuously with an indicator light to tell you when it needs emptying. Simply remove the plug and let the water and scale particles flow out.

        Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

        Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

        Auto-shut off to save energy and for peace of mind.

        Safe carry lock for safe and easy transport

        Safe carry lock for safe and easy transport

        Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          1800  ml
          Safe on all ironable fabrics
          Yes
          Heat up time
          2  minute(s)
          Soleplate
          SteamGlide Elite
          Detachable water tank
          Yes
          Low water alert
          Yes
          Refill any time during use
          Yes
          Tap water suitable
          Yes

        • Technology

          OptimalTEMP technology
          Yes

        • General specifications

          Hose length
          1.7 m
          Hose storage
          Compartment
          Power cord length
          1.65 m
          Power cord storage
          Velcro fix
          Warranty
          2 years worldwide guarantee

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam rate
          Up to 120 g/min
          Pressure
          Max 8.0 bar
          Power
          Max 2100  W
          Steam boost
          Up to 600  g
          Voltage
          220 - 240  V

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Easy De-calc Plus
          Calc clean reminder
          Light

        • Size and weight

          Weight of iron
          0.8  kg
          Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
          31.5 x 31.5 x 47.5  cm
          Product dimensions (WxHxL)
          24 x 27.5 x 42  cm
          Total weight with packaging
          5.3  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          3.85  kg

        • Green efficiency

          Energy saving*
          30  %

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • On all ironable fabrics
            • *up to 30% energy savings based on IEC 603311, NORMAL mode compared to MAX mode

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:

            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, Replace, Refunds and Cancellations
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.