Incredibly light and powerful
PerfectCare 7000 series is designed for your comfort and convenience. Ultra-light and easy to handle and with powerful steam to achieve great results fast. With OptimalTEMP technology to guarantee no burns on all ironable garments. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
With OptimalTEMP technology you achieve great results with one ideal temperature setting. We guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric when it is left unattended. You can safely leave it resting on your clothes or ironing board.
Strong, continuous steam for effective crease removal of even the most stubborn creases on the thickest fabrics.
Iron everything from silk to jeans without adjusting the temperature and no burns guaranteed. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there's no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, anytime.
The 1.8-liter transparent water tank gives you up to 2 hours of continuous use. When the water tank is empty, you will be reminded by the indicator light to refill at any time which you can easily do under the tap through the large filling door.
SteamGlide Elite is our best soleplate for ultimate gliding performance and maximum scratch resistance. Its stainless steel base is twice as hard as a regular aluminum base, and our patented 6-layer coating with advanced titanium layer glides effortlessly for the fastest results.
Regular descaling protects your iron, extends its lifetime and ensures the best steam performance. Our exclusive Easy De-Calc system collects limescale continuously with an indicator light to tell you when it needs emptying. Simply remove the plug and let the water and scale particles flow out.
Auto-shut off to save energy and for peace of mind.
Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.
Easy to use
Technology
General specifications
Fast crease removal
Scale management
Size and weight
Green efficiency
