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    • Incredibly light and powerful Incredibly light and powerful Incredibly light and powerful
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      PerfectCare 7000 Series Steam Generator

      PSG7040/10

      Incredibly light and powerful

      PerfectCare 7000 series is designed for your comfort and convenience. Ultra-light and easy to handle and with powerful steam to achieve great results fast. With OptimalTEMP technology to guarantee no burns on all ironable garments.

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      PerfectCare 7000 Series Steam Generator

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      Incredibly light and powerful

      Effortless ironing. Great results.

      • Guaranteed no burns*
      • 1.8L detachable watertank
      • Ultra-light iron
      OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed

      OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed

      With OptimalTEMP technology you achieve great results with one ideal temperature setting. We guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric when it is left unattended. You can safely leave it resting on your clothes or ironing board.

      Powerful steam for crease removal

      Powerful steam for crease removal

      Strong, continuous steam for effective crease removal of even the most stubborn creases on the thickest fabrics.

      One ideal temperature setting for all ironable garments

      One ideal temperature setting for all ironable garments

      Iron everything from silk to jeans without adjusting the temperature and no burns guaranteed. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there's no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, anytime.

      1.8L detachable water tank for easy refilling

      1.8L detachable water tank for easy refilling

      The 1.8-liter transparent water tank gives you up to 2 hours of continuous use. When the water tank is empty, you will be reminded by the indicator light to refill at any time which you can easily do under the tap through the large filling door.

      SteamGlide Elite soleplate for ultimate gliding performance

      SteamGlide Elite soleplate for ultimate gliding performance

      SteamGlide Elite is our best soleplate for ultimate gliding performance and maximum scratch resistance. Its stainless steel base is twice as hard as a regular aluminum base, and our patented 6-layer coating with advanced titanium layer glides effortlessly for the fastest results.

      Easy De-Calc to extend the lifetime of your iron

      Easy De-Calc to extend the lifetime of your iron

      Regular descaling protects your iron, extends its lifetime and ensures the best steam performance. Our exclusive Easy De-Calc system collects limescale continuously with an indicator light to tell you when it needs emptying. Simply remove the plug and let the water and scale particles flow out.

      Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

      Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

      Auto-shut off to save energy and for peace of mind.

      Safe carry lock for safe and easy transport

      Safe carry lock for safe and easy transport

      Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Hose length
        1.7 m
        Hose storage
        Compartment
        Power cord length
        1.65 m
        Power cord storage
        Velcro fix
        Warranty
        2 years worldwide guarantee

      • Easy to use

        Heat up time
        2  minute(s)
        Water tank capacity
        1800  ml
        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Yes
        Soleplate
        SteamGlide Elite
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Low water alert
        Yes
        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Tap water suitable
        Yes

      • Technology

        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Continuous steam rate
        Up to 120 g/min
        Pressure
        Max 8.0 bar
        Power
        Max 2100  W
        Steam boost
        Up to 600  g
        Voltage
        220 - 240  V

      • Green efficiency

        Energy saving*
        30  %

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Easy De-calc Plus
        Calc clean reminder
        Light

      • Size and weight

        Weight of iron
        0.8  kg
        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        31.5 x 31.5 x 47.5  cm
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        24 x 27.5 x 42  cm
        Total weight with packaging
        5.3  kg
        Weight of iron + base
        3.85  kg

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      • On all ironable fabrics
      • *up to 30% energy savings based on IEC 603311, NORMAL mode compared to MAX mode

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