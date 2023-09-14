Search terms

    PerfectCare 6000 Series

    Steam Generator Iron

    PSG6064/80
      PerfectCare 6000 Series Steam Generator Iron

      PSG6064/80
      Ultra fast. Extra Compact.

      PerfectCare 6000 Series is designed to deliver the best steam performance, now in a fully renewed, compact design. Enjoy ironing faster without compromising on your storage space. With no burns guaranteed* thanks to OptimalTEMP technology. See all benefits

        PerfectCare 6000 Series

        PerfectCare 6000 Series

        Steam Generator Iron

        Ultra fast. Extra Compact.

        • Powerful steam
        • Guaranteed no burns*
        • 1.8L detachable watertank
        • Compact
        OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed

        With OptimalTEMP technology you achieve great results with one ideal temperature setting. We guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric when it is left unattended. You can safely leave it resting on your clothes or ironing board.

        SteamGlide Advanced soleplate, ultimate gliding & durability

        Our superior SteamGlide Advanced soleplate delivers smooth gliding performance on any fabric. Its stainless steel base is twice as hard as a aluminum, and our patented 6-layer coating with its advanced titanium layer effortlessly glides on any fabric for the fastest results.

        Powerful steam for crease removal

        Strong, continuous steam for effective crease removal of even the most stubborn creases on the thickest fabrics.

        Easy De-Calc to extend the lifetime of your iron

        It’s easy to maintain your steam generator with Smart Calc Clean, our built in descaling system. It will remind you when it’s time to descale and includes a container to make descaling easy and safe. Since it is reusable you will save money and never need to buy extra cartridges.

        Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

        Auto-shut off to save energy and for peace of mind

        1.8L detachable water tank for easy refilling

        The 1.8-liter transparent water tank gives you up to 1.5 hours of continuous use. When the water tank is empty, you will be reminded by the indicator light to refill at any time which you can easily do under the tap through the large filling door.

        Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

        Thanks to its compact size it’s light and easy to handle as you iron your clothes. It even fits on your ironing board. But don’t think smaller means less powerful. Thanks to our exclusive ProVelocity technology, we’ve made powerful steam generators that are lightweight and more compact than ever.

        Safe carry lock for safe and easy transport

        Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

        Technical Specifications

        • Calc management

          Calc clean reminder
          Sound & light indicator
          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          Smart Calc Clean

        • Accessories

          Calc Clean container
          Yes

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of iron
          1.2  kg
          Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
          22.7 x 34.2 x 43.0  cm
          Product dimensions (WxHxL)
          16.8 x 26.9 x 36.8  cm
          Weight of iron + base
          3.4  kg

        • General specifications

          Hose storage
          Compartment
          Power cord storage
          Velcro fix
          Safety carry Lock
          Yes
          Auto shut-off
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          1800  ml
          Safe on all ironable fabrics
          Yes
          Refill any time
          Yes
          Safe for all fabrics
          Yes
          Heat up time
          2  minute(s)
          Soleplate gliding performance
          5  stars
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Soleplate name
          SteamGlide Advanced
          Detachable water tank
          Yes
          Refill any time during use
          Yes
          Tap water suitable
          Yes
          Drip Stop
          Yes
          Power cord length
          1.65  m
          Hose length
          1.6  m
          Precision steam tip
          Yes
          Easy to set up and store
          Compact design
          Ready to use
          Sound & light indicator
          Soleplate scratch resistance
          5  stars

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Crease removal

          Vertical Steam
          Yes

        • Technology

          OptimalTEMP technology
          Yes
          ProVelocity steam engine
          Yes

        • Fast crease removal

          Pressure
          8 Bar
          Power
          2400  W
          Continuous steam
          130  g/min
          Steam boost
          Up to 600  g
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Vertical steam
          Yes

        • Green efficiency

          Recycled plastic used
          35-40  %
          Energy saving*
          Up to 30% energy savings*

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

