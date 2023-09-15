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    • Ultra fast. Extra Compact. Ultra fast. Extra Compact. Ultra fast. Extra Compact.

      PerfectCare 6000 Series Steam Generator Iron

      PSG6064/80

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews
      3 awards

      Ultra fast. Extra Compact.

      PerfectCare 6000 Series is designed to deliver the best steam performance, now in a fully renewed, compact design. Enjoy ironing faster without compromising on your storage space. With no burns guaranteed* thanks to OptimalTEMP technology.

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      PerfectCare 6000 Series Steam Generator Iron

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      Ultra fast. Extra Compact.

      • Powerful steam
      • Guaranteed no burns*
      • 1.8L detachable watertank
      • Compact
      OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed

      OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed

      With OptimalTEMP technology you achieve great results with one ideal temperature setting. We guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric when it is left unattended. You can safely leave it resting on your clothes or ironing board.

      Powerful steam for crease removal

      Powerful steam for crease removal

      Strong, continuous steam for effective crease removal of even the most stubborn creases on the thickest fabrics.

      Easy De-Calc to extend the lifetime of your iron

      Easy De-Calc to extend the lifetime of your iron

      It’s easy to maintain your steam generator with Smart Calc Clean, our built in descaling system. It will remind you when it’s time to descale and includes a container to make descaling easy and safe. Since it is reusable you will save money and never need to buy extra cartridges.

      Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

      Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

      Auto-shut off to save energy and for peace of mind

      Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

      Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

      Thanks to its compact size it’s light and easy to handle as you iron your clothes. It even fits on your ironing board. But don’t think smaller means less powerful. Thanks to our exclusive ProVelocity technology, we’ve made powerful steam generators that are lightweight and more compact than ever.

      Safe carry lock for safe and easy transport

      Safe carry lock for safe and easy transport

      Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

      1.8L detachable water tank for easy refilling

      1.8L detachable water tank for easy refilling

      A 1.8-liter transparent tank gives you up to 1.5 hours of continuous use. See clearly how much water is left and refill easily at any time under the tank through the large filling door.

      SteamGlide Advanced soleplate: ultimate gliding & durability

      SteamGlide Advanced soleplate: ultimate gliding & durability

      Philips’ Solgel 4.0 technology uses Advanced Nano-Titanium layer which provides superior gliding performance on all garments, while ensuring a comfortable ironing experience with its light-weight soleplate.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Product type
        Powerful Steam Generator
        Heat up time
        2 minutes
        Ultra-light iron
        No
        Soleplate material
        SteamGlide Advanced
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide Advanced
        Soleplate gliding performance
        Better
        Soleplate scratch resistance
        Best
        Calc management
        Calc clean solution - Smart Calc Clean
        Calc clean reminder
        Sound & light indicator
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        1.8 L
        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Power cord storage
        Velcro fix
        Hose storage
        Compartment
        Warranty/Guarantee
        2 year worldwide guarantee

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        2400 W
        Pressure
        8.0 Bar
        Ready to use
        Sound & light indicator
        Continuous steam rate
        Up to 150 g/min
        Steam-on-demand
        Yes
        Steam boost
        600 g
        Frequency
        50-60 Hz
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Technology
        OptimalTEMP technology, ProVelocity steam engine

      • Safety

        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Power On/Off Switch
        Yes
        Safety carry lock
        Yes
        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Yes

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        16.8 x 26.9 x 36.8 cm
        Package dimensions (WxHxL)
        22.7 x 34.2 x 43.0 cm
        Power cord length
        1.65 m
        Hose cord length
        1.6 m
        Iron weight
        1.2 kg
        Product Weight
        3.4 kg
        Total weight with packaging
        4.4 kg

      • Accessories

        Glove
        No
        Decalc tray
        Calc Clean container

      • Sustainability

        Energy-saving mode (Eco function)
        up to 30% energy savings
        Packaging
        90% recycled cardboard
        Recycled plastic used
        0.4
        User Manual
        FSC MIX paper

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        Indonesia

      • Fast crease removal

        Continuous steam rate
        150 g/min

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      • On all ironable garments

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