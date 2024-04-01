Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    3000 series

    Steam generator

    PSG3000/30
    Overall rating / 5
    1 award
    • Up to 25% less time spent ironing* Up to 25% less time spent ironing* Up to 25% less time spent ironing*
      -{discount-value}

      3000 series Steam generator

      PSG3000/30
      Overall rating / 5
      1 award

      Up to 25% less time spent ironing*

      Less time ironing, more time wearing and enjoying with the 3000 series steam generator. See all benefits

      3000 series Steam generator

      Up to 25% less time spent ironing*

      Less time ironing, more time wearing and enjoying with the 3000 series steam generator. See all benefits

      Up to 25% less time spent ironing*

      Less time ironing, more time wearing and enjoying with the 3000 series steam generator. See all benefits

      3000 series Steam generator

      Up to 25% less time spent ironing*

      Less time ironing, more time wearing and enjoying with the 3000 series steam generator. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Steam Generator Iron

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        3000 series

        3000 series

        Steam generator

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Up to 25% less time spent ironing*

        • Max 6 bar pump pressure
        • 120 g/min continuous steam
        • 350 g steam boost
        Fast ironing with 350g steam boost

        Fast ironing with 350g steam boost

        Iron quickly and effectively to get through your ironing load faster.

        Durable and easy glide ceramic sole plate

        Durable and easy glide ceramic sole plate

        Our special ceramic soleplate smoothly glides over any fabric. It's also non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to clean.

        Quick crease removal with 120g/min continuous steam

        Quick crease removal with 120g/min continuous steam

        Strong, continuous steam tackles all creases in all fabrics with ease.

        Lightweight and compact for easy storage

        Lightweight and compact for easy storage

        Thanks to its compact size, it's light and easy to handle as you iron your clothes.

        1.4L detachable water tank

        1.4L detachable water tank

        A 1.4-liter transparent tank gives you up to 1 hour of continuous use (in Eco Mode). See clearly how much water is left and refill easily at any time under the tank through the large filling door.

        Technical Specifications

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          Smart Calc Clean

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of iron
          1.03  kg
          Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
          395(L)*230(W)*308(H)  cm
          Product dimensions (WxHxL)
          330(L)*150(W)*275(H)  cm
          Weight of iron + base
          2.7  kg
          Weight (incl. packaging)
          3.6  kg

        • Easy to use

          Heat up time
          2  minute(s)
          Water tank capacity
          1.4  cm
          Soleplate name
          Ceramic
          Detachable water tank
          Yes
          Power cord length
          1.6  m
          Hose length
          1.6  m
          Auto shut-off
          Yes

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Fast crease removal

          Pressure
          6 bar pump pressure
          Power
          2400  W
          Steam boost
          350  g
          Continuous steam
          120  g/min
          Vertical steam
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • * compared to EasySpeed steam iron GC1742
            • 30% of saving in water and electricity in Eco mode

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:

            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Online Store Support
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.