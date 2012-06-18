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    • Close shave for confidence Close shave for confidence Close shave for confidence

      Electric shaver

      PQ208/17

      Close shave for confidence

      The Philips electric shaver combines the close cut shaving system with independently floatig heads. You can be confident you will look your best - every day

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $34.95

      Electric shaver

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      Close shave for confidence

      Perfect travel shaver

      • Plus
      For a close efficient shave

      For a close efficient shave

      For a close shave made in Europe

      Self-sharpening blades

      Self-sharpening blades

      Self-sharpening blades give long lasting for up to two years.

      Follow the curves of your face

      Follow the curves of your face

      Align the razor sharp blades of the Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness; the independently floating heads follow the curves of your face.

      Cordless 2AA battery shaver

      Cordless 2AA battery shaver

      Up to 60 minutes cordless shave

      Pouch and 2 AA batteries included for ultimate convenience

      Pouch and 2 AA batteries included for ultimate convenience

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap
        2 x AA batteries
        Yes
        Travel pouch
        Yes

      • Service

        Replacement head for China
        Replace within 2 yrs with HQ4+
        Replacement head outside China
        Replace within 2 yrs with HQ56

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • CloseCut
        • Independently floating heads
        • Self-sharpening blades

      • Ease of use

        Shaving time
        60 minutes

      Badge-D2C

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