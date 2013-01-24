Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Electric shaver

    PQ208/17
    Find support for this product
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Close shave for confidence Close shave for confidence Close shave for confidence
      -{discount-value}

      Electric shaver

      PQ208/17
      Find support for this product

      Close shave for confidence

      The Philips electric shaver combines the close cut shaving system with independently floatig heads. You can be confident you will look your best - every day See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $34.95
      Find similar products

      Electric shaver

      Close shave for confidence

      The Philips electric shaver combines the close cut shaving system with independently floatig heads. You can be confident you will look your best - every day See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all travel-shavers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Electric shaver

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Close shave for confidence

        Perfect travel shaver

        • Plus
        For a close efficient shave

        For a close efficient shave

        For a close shave made in Europe

        Self-sharpening blades

        Self-sharpening blades

        Self-sharpening blades give long lasting for up to two years.

        Follow the curves of your face

        Follow the curves of your face

        Align the razor sharp blades of the Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness; the independently floating heads follow the curves of your face.

        Cordless 2AA battery shaver

        Cordless 2AA battery shaver

        Up to 60 minutes cordless shave

        Pouch and 2 AA batteries included for ultimate convenience

        Pouch and 2 AA batteries included for ultimate convenience

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap
          2 x AA batteries
          Yes
          Travel pouch
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Shaving time
          60 minutes

        • Service

          Replacement head for China
          Replace within 2 yrs with HQ4+
          Replacement head outside China
          Replace within 2 yrs with HQ56

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          • CloseCut
          • Independently floating heads
          • Self-sharpening blades

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order