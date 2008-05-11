Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Portable DVD Player

    PET723/98
    Find support for this product
    • Sleek tablet design Sleek tablet design Sleek tablet design
      -{discount-value}

      Portable DVD Player

      PET723/98
      Overall rating / 5

      Sleek tablet design

      View your photo collections in slideshows or review your photo collection in thumbnails on the Philips PET723's 7” TFT LCD display. You can also play DVDs, MP3s, CDs, or watch DivX® movies for the best in entertainment, anytime, anywhere! See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Portable DVD Player

      Sleek tablet design

      View your photo collections in slideshows or review your photo collection in thumbnails on the Philips PET723's 7” TFT LCD display. You can also play DVDs, MP3s, CDs, or watch DivX® movies for the best in entertainment, anytime, anywhere! See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all DVD player

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Portable DVD Player

        Portable DVD Player

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Sleek tablet design

        with SD card slot and support DviX® video playback

        • 17.8 cm/7" widescreen LCD
        • DivX playback
        17.8 cm/7" TFT color LCD display in 16:9 wide screen format

        17.8 cm/7" TFT color LCD display in 16:9 wide screen format

        The color LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favorite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colors as high quality prints. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

        View photos directly from memory cards, DVDs and CDs

        View photos directly from memory cards, DVDs and CDs

        Store your favorite photos on CD or DVD disc, memory card or USB storage device and play them in a slideshow format on your Philips player. Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of showing digital photos. Simply insert your disc, memory card or USB storage device into the player and your digital photos will be played directly on the device. Now you can relive your favorite moments with family and friends anytime you want!

        Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® & MPEG4 movies

        Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® & MPEG4 movies

        With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX® media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, memory cards and DVD-video. DivX® CDs can be played back on selected DVD players, DVD Recorders and Home Theater Systems.

        Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

        Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

        Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

        Up to 2-hours playback with rechargeable battery*

        Up to 2-hours playback with rechargeable battery*

        This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 2 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.

        Car adaptor and handy remote control included

        Car adaptor and handy remote control included

        Besides the car adaptor included for in-vehicle usage, you can also use the portable player to enjoy your DVDs at home by simply connecting it to your TV. Sit back and relax to your favorite DVDs by using the remote control provided to control the playback function.

        Play slideshows, single photos or thumbnails

        Play slideshows, single photos or thumbnails

        Plays MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW music

        MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.

        Few buttons for simple and easy control

        This simple-to-use portable player is designed for easy operation while you are on the move. Simply load your disc into the player to enjoy your favorite DVDs. With few one-touch buttons for easy control and full compatibility with most popular DVD/VCD/CD discs, you can look forward to great entertainment wherever you go.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output Power
          250mW RMS(built-in speakers)
          Output power (RMS)
          10mW RMS(earphone)
          Signal to noise ratio
          >80dB(earphone), >62dB(built-in speakers)

        • Connectivity

          AV output
          Composite (CVBS) x1
          DC in
          9V
          Headphone jack
          3.5mm Stereo Headphone
          SD/MMC card slot
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Battery charging indication
          Yes
          Shock proof
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery lifetime
          2 hours
          Battery Type
          Built-in battery

        • Accessories

          AC/DC Adaptor
          DC-IN 9V, 110-240v, 50/60Hz
          Cables
          1 x AV Cables
          Remote control
          AY5510 slim remote
          User Manual
          English
          Car kit
          cigarette outlet adaptor, 12vDC

        • Dimensions

          Master carton quantity
          3
          Packaging Depth
          70  mm
          Product depth
          158  mm
          Packaging Height
          70  mm
          Packaging type
          D-box
          Packaging Width
          248  mm
          Master carton depth
          260  mm
          Master carton weight
          4.6  kg
          Master carton height
          272  mm
          Product width
          210  mm
          Master carton width
          227  mm
          Product height
          39.5  mm
          Product weight
          1  kg

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • Dolby Digital
          • MP3
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320 kbps
          File systems supported
          • ISO-9660
          • Jolliet

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          7  inch
          Effective viewing area
          154.1x86.6mm
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          250:1
          LCD panel type
          Anti-glare polarizer
          Display screen type
          LCD TFT
          Response time (typical)
          30  ms
          Brightness
          200  cd/m²
          Pixel pitch
          0.107(w)x0.370(H)mm
          Resolution
          480(w)x234(H)x3(RGB)

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • Picture CD
          • SVCD
          • Video CD
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • CD
          Compression formats
          • Divx
          • MPEG4
          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Backward
          • Fast Forward
          • OSD
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle Play
          • Slow Backward
          • Slow Forward
          • Zoom
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Adaptor
        • AV cable
        • Car kit
        • Remote control

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter


            Exclusive member benefits & promotions

            Enjoy $30 off your first order*

            Receive the latest updates on events

            Early access events

            Members only promotions

            Welcome & birthday offers 

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

            What does this mean?

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information
            **Terms & conditions apply

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.