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    • Our first Dual Basket with steam Our first Dual Basket with steam Our first Dual Basket with steam

      5000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer

      NA551/00

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Our first Dual Basket with steam

      Two baskets for frying, baking, roasting, and grilling, with one also equipped for steaming. Enjoy perfectly cooked meals with RapidAir Plus and Air Steam Technology

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      5000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer

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      Our first Dual Basket with steam

      Cook 2 separate ingredients, ready simultaneously

      • Crispy and tender, with up to 90% less fat
      • Air fry and steam for evenly cooked dishes, without burning
      • Steam to perfection for a tender, refined texture
      • Say goodbye to grease deposits with steam cleaning
      Crispy and evenly cooked to perfection, with up to 90% less fat ¹

      Crispy and evenly cooked to perfection, with up to 90% less fat ¹

      RapidAir Plus Technology with unique star-shaped design circulates hot air around and through the food with faster airflow, ensuring even cooking inside and outside to create delicious homemade meals

      2 baskets and 2 sizes to suit any meal

      2 baskets and 2 sizes to suit any meal

      9L Airfryer with 2 baskets and steam function: The 6L drawer for mains, fries, and favourites, and the 3L drawer for sides and snacks. It fits up to 1100g of fries, 1600g of veggies, or 12 chicken drumsticks. The large basket also fits a whole 1.2kg chicken

      Time your dishes to finish together

      Time your dishes to finish together

      Automatically sync cooking times in 2 baskets for meals ready at the same time

      Steam for tender, delicate texture

      Steam for tender, delicate texture

      Our Air Steam Technology ensures a good infusion of steam for your veggies, fish, dumplings, or bakes, achieving a tender and delicate texture without being soggy and watery. It preserves up to 87% more nutrient content than boiling ²

      Say goodbye to fat residue buildup

      Say goodbye to fat residue buildup

      Makes it easier to remove fat buildup from the large basket and around the heating tube with the automatic Steam Clean function ³

      Delicious recipes tailored for your Airfryer in our HomeID app

      Delicious recipes tailored for your Airfryer in our HomeID app

      Discover the Dual Basket Airfryer with personalised recipes on the HomeID app. Enjoy step-by-step guidance and access hundreds of delicious meals with tailored settings for your Airfryer

      For evenly cooked food without any burnt patches

      For evenly cooked food without any burnt patches

      The Airfrying and Steam function automatically creates the perfect cooking environment, preventing any overcooked areas ⁴

      Better texture for your ingredients

      Better texture for your ingredients

      90% of consumers are satisfied with the taste. Achieve the tenderness of steaming with the crispiness of airfrying using RapidAir Plus with Air Steam Technology ⁵

      Prepare tasty leftovers in no time

      Prepare tasty leftovers in no time

      Yesterday's dinner for lunch? Absolutely. The reheat function uses also steam to preserve moisture, making it perfect for reheating dishes like rice or lasagna that dry out in traditional airfryers or microwaves

      40% fat drains, flavor stays⁷

      40% fat drains, flavor stays⁷

      The basket keeps food separate from the fat collected in the pan as it cooks

      Shake reminder for better cooking results

      Shake reminder for better cooking results

      Our handy alerts will notify you when it's time to shake, so your meals cook evenly without overcooking or undercooking

      Make the most of your cooking with 12 presets and 19 different ways to cook

      Make the most of your cooking with 12 presets and 19 different ways to cook

      Set time and temperature to activate one of 19 cooking methods: steam, steam and airfry, reheat, bake, grill, roast, stirfry, and more. Or choose from 12 convenient ingredient presets to simplify cooking

      Save time and energy

      Save time and energy

      Cook up to 40% faster and save up to 80% energy when cooking with Philips Dual Basket Airfryer compared to your oven ⁶

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        2300W
        Voltage
        230-240V
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Temperature range
        40-200 °C

      • General Specification

        Capacity
        9L
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Interface
        Digital
        Cord length
        1 m
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Programs
        12 presets
        Cooking methods
        • Toast
        • Steam roast
        • Defrost
        • One-pot cooking
        • Stir fry
        • Bake
        • Fry
        • Dehydrate
        • Reheat
        • Steam grill
        • Steam
        • Sautee
        • Stew
        • Steam bake
        • Grill
        • Simmering
        • Roast
        • Cook from frozen
        • Reheat for more liquid dishes
        Digital Touch-Screen Interface
        LED
        Timer
        Up to 60 minutes
        Internet connectivity
        No
        Technology
        RapidAir Plus & Air Steam
        Integrated on /off switch
        Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes
        Non-stick coating
        Yes
        Color
        Black body/Silver handle

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        444 mm
        Product Width
        383 mm
        Product Height
        355 mm
        Product Weight
        8.75 kg
        Product Dimension
        382.5 x 443.9 x 351.7

      • Cooking Functions

        Functions
        • Steam and Airfrying Function
        • Steaming Function

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      Reviews

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      • ¹ Compared to homemade fries prepared in a conventional deep fat fryer
      • ² External lab measurement, based on vitamin C content in broccoli
      • ³ For optimal results, use the steam-clean function in the large basket for 15 minutes after each use
      • ⁴ Comparison based on cooking a whole chicken for 80 minutes using steam & airfrying function vs air fryer function
      • ⁵ External taste test with 30 Airfryer users
      • ⁶ Internal lab measurement NA55x with sausages vs. using an A class oven. Results might vary per recipe
      • ⁷ Chicken leg: up to 40% less fat vs raw
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