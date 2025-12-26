Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Fry, grill, bake... and steam, too! Fry, grill, bake... and steam, too! Fry, grill, bake... and steam, too!

      Philips Airfryer 5000 Series with Steam and EasySlide Rail 7.2L Airfryers

      NA547/07

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Fry, grill, bake... and steam, too!

      Enjoy it all, from soft-as-clouds bao buns, golden crispy chicken, to mouthwatering salmon. Unlock a world of new textures with Philips Airfryer 5000 Series with Steam.

      See all benefits

      Philips Airfryer 5000 Series with Steam and EasySlide Rail 7.2L Airfryers

      Similar products

      See all Airfryer

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Philips Airfryer 5000 Series with Steam and EasySlide Rail 7.2L
      - {discount-value}

      Philips Airfryer 5000 Series with Steam and EasySlide Rail 7.2L

      Airfryers

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Fry, grill, bake... and steam, too!

      Steam, airfry or try both at the same time!

      • Steam Technology for more nutrients
      • Steamfry function for crispy & juicy perfection
      • Automatic SteamClean function for easy clean
      • Premium rail for effortless sliding
      • RapidAir Plus Technology for evenly cooked meals every time
      Steam to perfection for tender, delicate texture

      Steam to perfection for tender, delicate texture

      Pillowy dumplings, tender veggies, and savory fish, all made in our airfryer with steam function. It infuses the perfect amount of steam without making food soggy, preserving up to 87% nutrients.****

      Crispy on the outside, Juicy on the inside – The power of Steamfry

      Crispy on the outside, Juicy on the inside – The power of Steamfry

      Now you can have the best of both worlds. Airfry and steam at the same time for a golden crunch on the outside and juicy tenderness inside. Perfect for golden cinnamon rolls, crunchy-baked breads, succulent chicken, and next-level veggies. No more burning or undercooking.******

      Cleaning made easy

      Cleaning made easy

      The fat buildup in the basket is softened and easier to be removed with our automatic SteamClean function.

      EasySlide Rail designed for Safer, Easier Basket Pullout

      EasySlide Rail designed for Safer, Easier Basket Pullout

      Whether you only have one hand free or need quick access while cooking, our patented EasySlide Rail technology******* makes checking, shaking, or adding ingredients easier than ever. Designed for ultimate convenience and safety, the sliding mechanism glides smoothly and securely, ensuring the basket stays upright and stable on its tracks at all times. Compared to placing the hot basket on your countertops, it will reduce the risk of burns, creating a safer and more seamless cooking experience.

      Cook faster, always with perfect results

      Cook faster, always with perfect results

      No more burning or undercooking. RapidAir Plus Technology with its unique star-shaped design allows hot air to circulate faster around and through the ingredients***, evenly cooked every time with up to 90% less fat.*

      Just the right size for your everyday needs

      Just the right size for your everyday needs

      Cooks up to 1.4kg of veggies, 10 drumsticks, 6 salmon fillets, or 9 muffins.

      No need to pull out the basket to check on your food!

      No need to pull out the basket to check on your food!

      No more guessing: Watch it cook through the window and see when it's done to perfection.

      Ceramic coating

      Ceramic coating

      Our next-gen coating is PFAS- free: non-stick, durable, scratch-resistant surface and easy to clean.​

      A whole new world of variety

      A whole new world of variety

      Explore 21 ways to cook, from baking and grilling to steaming and reheating. Settings go as low as 40℃ and as long as 24 hours for dehydrating and fermentation.

      Endless inspiration with the HomeID app

      Endless inspiration with the HomeID app

      Over 10,000 delicious recipes, just for your airfryer, with easy step-by-step instructions *****

      Space-saving with detachable water tank

      Space-saving with detachable water tank

      When steaming isn’t needed, simply remove the tank to save space on your countertop.

      Cook faster, save time and energy

      Cook faster, save time and energy

      Cook up to 50% faster and save up to 70% energy when you cook with the Philips Steam Airfryer instead of the oven.**

      Quiet operation

      Quiet operation

      No loud distractions — enjoy conversation or music while the airfryer steams, grills, and bakes.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        2000 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50Hz
        Number in pack
        1
        Battery Product
        No

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        Metal
        Secondary Material
        Plastic
        Color
        Gold
        Capacity
        7.2L
        Heat-resistant
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Transparent lid
        Yes
        Interface
        Digital
        Cord length
        1m
        Cord storage
        No
        Keep warm function
        Yes
        Programs
        12
        Cooking methods
        Fry, Roast, Grill, Bake, One-pot cooking, Stir-fry, Sauté, Cook from frozen, Reheat, Defrost, Dehydrate, Toast, Keep warm, Stew, Ferment, Confit, Steam
        Number of baskets
        1
        Removable basket
        Yes
        Time range
        0 min – 24 Hours
        Temperature range
        40–200°C
        Remote control
        No
        Technology
        RapidAir Plus
        Integrated on /off switch
        Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Adjustable thermostat
        Yes
        Power light
        Yes
        Cool-touch handgrips
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes
        Temperature indicator
        Yes
        Coolwall enclosure
        Yes
        Maximum temperature (°C)
        200℃
        Related Accessories 1
        Grill set
        Related Accessories 2
        Baking set
        Ceramic coating
        Yes
        Warranty
        2 years
        Single or dual basket
        Single basket
        Connectivity
        No

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        457mm
        Product Width
        334mm
        Product Height
        320mm
        Product Weight
        8.9kg
        Product Dimension
        457×334×320 mm
        Package Length
        520mm
        Package Width
        372mm
        Package Height
        370mm
        Package Weight
        2.2kg
        Package Dimension
        520×372×370 mm

      • Durability

        Case
        Sustainable package
        Manual
        100% recyclable

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • *Compared to french fries cooked in a conventional deep fat fryer
      • **Based on internal lab measurement, Philips Airfryers; cooking chicken breast (160C no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Exact percentages might vary per product.
      • ***vs Philips Airfryers with RapidAir technology
      • ****External lab measurement, based on vitamin C content in broccoli.
      • *****Number of recipes may vary per country
      • ******Comparison based on cooking a whole chicken for 80 minutes using steam & airfrying function vs air fryer function
      • ******* EU (EP3038503), AU (2014313885), BR (11 2016 003855 0), IN (201647007156),RU (2016111110), US (10448786).
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.