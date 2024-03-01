Search terms

      2000 Series Airfryer 2000 series 4.2L

      NA220/00

      Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly

      Crispy outside, tender inside. Unique RapidAir technology saves time and energy, without compromising on taste. Watch through the cooking window while your favorite ingredients turn into delicious food in under 15 minutes.

      2000 Series Airfryer 2000 series 4.2L

      2000 Series
      2000 Series

      Airfryer 2000 series 4.2L

      Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly

      • Easy to use
      • Time and energy saving
      • Less oil
      • Cooking window
      13 cooking methods at the touch of a button

      13 cooking methods at the touch of a button

      Air fry, bake, grill, roast and more. Set time and temperature manually or use the preset functions to unlock 13 different ways of cooking at your fingertips including reheating, defrosting and keep warm.

      Save time and lower your energy bills

      Save time and lower your energy bills

      Cook up to 50% faster & save up to 70% energy when cooking with Philips Airfryer instead of your oven.***

      Perfect size for any kitchen with a 4.2 L pan

      Perfect size for any kitchen with a 4.2 L pan

      The compact design is ideal for every kitchen large or small. Holds up to 500 g of fries, 6 chicken drumsticks or 600 g of vegetables in a 4.2-liter pan.

      Enjoy healthy food with up to 90% less fat*

      Enjoy healthy food with up to 90% less fat*

      Cooking with hot air prepares your favorite dishes with up to 90% less fat without compromising on taste.

      Quick and easy cleanup

      Quick and easy cleanup

      Save time on cleanup with our non-stick StarPlate that can be put in the dishwasher.

      Touchscreen for effortless control

      Touchscreen for effortless control

      Easy-to-use touchscreen has 9 preset functions to choose from: frozen fries, fresh fries, chicken drumsticks, meat, fish, breakfast, vegetables, cake and keep warm.

      Tasty recipes tailored to your Airfryer in our HomeID App

      Tasty recipes tailored to your Airfryer in our HomeID App

      Discover thousands of free recipes and specific settings for your Air fryer. 93% of users say the HomeID app makes cooking easier.**

      Cooking window to watch while you cook

      Cooking window to watch while you cook

      No more guessing. Keep an eye on your food to watch while it cooks and see when it's done to perfection!

      Deliciously crisp with RapidAir technology

      Deliciously crisp with RapidAir technology

      Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little or no added oil. RapidAir technology with its unique Starfish design creates perfect air flow to cook quickly and tastily every time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 - 240  V
        Power
        1500  W
        Cord length
        0.8  m
        Frequency
        50 - 60  Hz
        Instant on/no pre-heat
        Yes
        Interface
        Digital
        Pre-set button
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight appliance
        4.45  kg
        Dimension of product (LxWxH)
        368 x 273 x 293 mm

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Cool-touch handgrips
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes
        Temperature control
        60 - 200 ℃
        Cool wall exterior
        Yes
        Product features
        Window
        Integrated on/off switch
        Yes
        Technology
        Rapid air technology
        On/off switch
        Yes
        Time control
        Up to 60 minutes
        Non-stick coating
        Yes
        Keep warm function
        Yes
        Digital Touch-Screen Interface
        Preset cooking function
        Cooking method
        • Frying
        • Roasting
        • Grilling
        • Baking
        • One-pot cooking
        • Stir-frying
        • Sautee
        • Cook from frozen
        • Reheating
        • Defrosting
        • Dehydrating
        • Toasting
        • Keep warm
        BPA free inner coating
        Yes

      • Design and finishing

        Color(s)
        Black

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      • *Compared to homemade fries cooked in a conventional deep fat fryer.
      • **Survey among HomeID users, 6000 respondents, 2021.
      • ***Average percentages based on internal lab measurement with Philips Airfryers; cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160C no preheat) or salmon filet (AF setting 200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven.
