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    • Our most compact dual basket airfryer Our most compact dual basket airfryer Our most compact dual basket airfryer
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      Philips Flex Basket Airfryer 1000 Series

      NA150/00

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Our most compact dual basket airfryer

      Easily switch from two baskets to one large tray with the detachable divider. Cook anything from a two-ingredient meal to a large roast, always crispy and tender thanks to our RapidAir Technology.

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      Philips Flex Basket Airfryer 1000 Series

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      Our most compact dual basket airfryer

      Cook one large meal, or two meals at the same time

      • Crispy and tender, with up to 90% less fat
      • Easily switch from two baskets to one large tray
      • Space-saving ergonomic drawer design
      Crispy and tender, with up to 90% less fat*

      Crispy and tender, with up to 90% less fat*

      RapidAir Technology with unique star-shaped design uses hot rapid airflow to create tasty crisp & tender snacks and side dishes.

      Choose between two baskets or one large baking tray

      Choose between two baskets or one large baking tray

      Remove the divider to combine two 3.55L baskets into a spacious 7.1L baking tray. It fits up to 900g of fries, 1200g of veggies, or 10 chicken drumsticks. Alternatively, use the large basket to cook two 1kg whole chickens.

      Ergonomic design saves space and ensures safe, effortless drawer handling.

      Ergonomic design saves space and ensures safe, effortless drawer handling.

      Our compact Dual Basket Airfryer saves 40% space.** The drawer includes two strong horizontal handles for safe, comfortable handling even when full.

      Time your dishes to finish together

      Time your dishes to finish together

      Automatically sync cooking times in 2 baskets for meals ready at the same time.

      Delicious recipes tailored for your Airfryer in our HomeID app.

      Delicious recipes tailored for your Airfryer in our HomeID app.

      Discover the Dual Basket Airfryer with personalised recipes on the HomeID app. Enjoy step-by-step guidance and access hundreds of delicious meals with tailored settings for your Airfryer.

      Reheat tasty leftovers in no time

      Reheat tasty leftovers in no time

      Yesterday's dinner for lunch? Absolutely. The reheat function lets you enjoy a hot meal in minutes, without the need of a microwave.

      With 6 presets and 10 cooking methods, nothing's off the menu

      With 6 presets and 10 cooking methods, nothing's off the menu

      Set time and temperature to activate one of 10 cooking methods: reheat, bake, grill, roast, and more. Or choose from 6 convenient ingredient presets to simplify cooking.

      Save time and energy

      Save time and energy

      Cook up to 40% faster and save up to 75% energy when cooking with Philips Dual Basket Airfryer compared to your oven.***

      Easy cleanup

      Easy cleanup

      Philips Airfryers have a non-stick coating and dishwasher-safe removable parts, so you can spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying your favorite meal.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Color
        Black
        Dishwasher safe parts
        Yes

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        2450 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Number in pack
        1
        Battery Product
        No

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        Plastic
        Secondary Material
        Metal
        Capacity
        7L
        Heat-resistant
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Transparent lid
        No
        Interface
        Digital
        Cord length
        1 m
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Keep warm function
        Yes
        Programs
        8
        Cooking methods
        • Bake
        • Stir fry
        • Defrost
        • Fry
        • Roast
        • Reheat
        • Cook from frozen
        • Grill
        • Sautee
        • One-pot cooking
        Number of baskets
        2
        Removable basket
        Yes
        Remote control
        No
        Technology
        RapidAir Plus
        Integrated on /off switch
        Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Adjustable thermostat
        No
        Power light
        Yes
        Cool-touch handgrips
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes
        Temperature indicator
        Yes
        Coolwall enclosure
        Yes
        Maximum temperature (°C)
        200°C
        Non-stick coating
        Yes
        Warranty
        2 Years
        Single or dual basket
        Dual basket
        Connectivity
        No

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        295
        Product Width
        437
        Product Height
        301
        Product Weight
        5.76 kg
        Product Dimension
        295 x 437 x 301 mm
        Package Length
        330
        Package Width
        470
        Package Height
        335
        Package Weight
        7.37 kg
        Package Dimension
        330 x 470 x 335 mm

      • Durability

        Case
        Sustainable package
        Manual
        100% recyclable

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      • *Compared to homemade fries prepared in a conventional deep fat fryer
      • **Compared to NA35x and NA55x models
      • ***Internal lab measurement NA15x with salmon vs. an A class oven, exact results vary per product type and recipe
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