1000 series Airfryer 1000 series 4.2L
All the flavor, none of the hassle
Crispy outside, tender inside. Unique RapidAir technology saves time and energy, without compromising on taste. Simply dial up the time and temperature to enjoy delicious, healthy side dishes and snacks in under 15 minutes.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.



Enjoy healthy food with up to 90% less fat*

Now you can make delicious, guilt-free food with virtually no need to add oil for healthy meals with no compromise on taste.
Now you can make delicious, guilt-free food with virtually no need to add oil for healthy meals with no compromise on taste.
12 cooking methods in one handy appliance
Air fry, bake, grill, roast and more. Easily adjust time and temperature for 12 different ways of cooking including quick reheating, defrosting and dehydrating.
Tasty recipes tailored to your Airfryer in our HomeID App
Discover thousands of free recipes and specific settings for your Airfryer. 93% of users say the HomeID app makes cooking easier.**
Quick and easy cleanup
Save time on cleanup with our non-stick StarPlate and pan that can be put in the dishwasher.
4.2 L capacity for easy side dishes and snacks
The compact design is ideal for every kitchen large or small. Holds up to 500 g of fries, 6 chicken drumsticks or 500 g of vegetables in a 4.2-liter pan.
Save time and lower your energy bills
Cook up to 50% faster & save up to 70% energy when cooking with Philips Airfryer instead of your oven.***
Deliciously crisp with RapidAir technology
Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little or no added oil. RapidAir technology with its unique Starfish design creates perfect air flow to cook quickly and tastily every time.
Country of Origin
Produced In
China
Technical Specifications
Power
1500 W Voltage
220 - 240 V Frequency
50 - 60 Hz Number in pack
1 Battery Product
No
General Specification
Primary Material
Plastic Secondary Material
Metal Capacity
4.2L Heat-resistant
Yes Non-slip feet
Yes Transparent lid
No Interface
Analogue Cord length
0.8 m Cord storage
Yes Keep warm function
No Programs
12 Cooking method
Cook from frozen
Stir fry
Reheat
Sautee
Defrost
Fry
Roast
Grill
Toast
Dehydrate
One-pot cooking
Bake Number of baskets
1 Removable basket
Yes Timer
Yes Remote control
No Internet connectivity
No Technology
Rapid air technology Integrated on /off switch
No Automatic shut-off
Yes Adjustable thermostat
Yes Power light
No Cool-touch handgrips
Yes Dishwasher safe
Yes Temperature indicator
No Coolwall enclosure
Yes Maximum temperature
200 Related Accessories 1
2-Layer Cooking Set Related Accessories 2
Baking Set Related Accessories 3
Grill Set Non-stick coating
Yes Warranty
2 Single or dual basket
Single Basket Connectivity
Non-connected
Weight and Dimensions
Product Length
273mm Product Width
368mm Product Height
293mm Product Weight
4.2 kg Product Dimension
273 x 368 x 293 mm Package Length
330mm Package Width
330mm Package Height
328mm Package Weight
4.31kg Package Dimension
330x330x328mm
Durability
Case
90% recycled materials Manual
100% recycled paper
*Compared to homemade fries cooked in a conventional deep fat fryer. **Survey among HomeID users, 6000 respondents, 2021. ***Average percentages based on internal lab measurement with Philips Airfryers; cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160C no preheat) or salmon filet (AF setting 200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven.
