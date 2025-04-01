Search terms

    All the flavor, none of the hassle
      1000 series Airfryer 1000 series 4.2L

      NA120/00

      All the flavor, none of the hassle

      Crispy outside, tender inside. Unique RapidAir technology saves time and energy, without compromising on taste. Simply dial up the time and temperature to enjoy delicious, healthy side dishes and snacks in under 15 minutes.

      1000 series Airfryer 1000 series 4.2L

      All the flavor, none of the hassle

      • Easy to use
      • Time and energy saving
      • Less oil
      • Adjustable time & temperature
      Enjoy healthy food with up to 90% less fat*

      Enjoy healthy food with up to 90% less fat*

      Now you can make delicious, guilt-free food with virtually no need to add oil for healthy meals with no compromise on taste.

      12 cooking methods in one handy appliance

      12 cooking methods in one handy appliance

      Air fry, bake, grill, roast and more. Easily adjust time and temperature for 12 different ways of cooking including quick reheating, defrosting and dehydrating.

      Tasty recipes tailored to your Airfryer in our HomeID App

      Tasty recipes tailored to your Airfryer in our HomeID App

      Discover thousands of free recipes and specific settings for your Airfryer. 93% of users say the HomeID app makes cooking easier.**

      Quick and easy cleanup

      Quick and easy cleanup

      Save time on cleanup with our non-stick StarPlate and pan that can be put in the dishwasher.

      4.2 L capacity for easy side dishes and snacks

      4.2 L capacity for easy side dishes and snacks

      The compact design is ideal for every kitchen large or small. Holds up to 500 g of fries, 6 chicken drumsticks or 500 g of vegetables in a 4.2-liter pan.

      Save time and lower your energy bills

      Save time and lower your energy bills

      Cook up to 50% faster & save up to 70% energy when cooking with Philips Airfryer instead of your oven.***

      Deliciously crisp with RapidAir technology

      Deliciously crisp with RapidAir technology

      Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little or no added oil. RapidAir technology with its unique Starfish design creates perfect air flow to cook quickly and tastily every time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        1500 W
        Voltage
        220 - 240 V
        Frequency
        50 - 60 Hz
        Number in pack
        1
        Battery Product
        No

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        Plastic
        Secondary Material
        Metal
        Capacity
        4.2L
        Heat-resistant
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Transparent lid
        No
        Interface
        Analogue
        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Keep warm function
        No
        Programs
        12
        Cooking method
        • Cook from frozen
        • Stir fry
        • Reheat
        • Sautee
        • Defrost
        • Fry
        • Roast
        • Grill
        • Toast
        • Dehydrate
        • One-pot cooking
        • Bake
        Number of baskets
        1
        Removable basket
        Yes
        Timer
        Yes
        Remote control
        No
        Internet connectivity
        No
        Technology
        Rapid air technology
        Integrated on /off switch
        No
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Adjustable thermostat
        Yes
        Power light
        No
        Cool-touch handgrips
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes
        Temperature indicator
        No
        Coolwall enclosure
        Yes
        Maximum temperature
        200
        Non-stick coating
        Yes
        Warranty
        2
        Single or dual basket
        Single Basket
        Connectivity
        Non-connected

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        273mm
        Product Width
        368mm
        Product Height
        293mm
        Product Weight
        4.2 kg
        Product Dimension
        273 x 368 x 293 mm
        Package Length
        330mm
        Package Width
        330mm
        Package Height
        328mm
        Package Weight
        4.31kg
        Package Dimension
        330x330x328mm

      • Durability

        Case
        90% recycled materials
        Manual
        100% recycled paper

      • *Compared to homemade fries cooked in a conventional deep fat fryer.
      • **Survey among HomeID users, 6000 respondents, 2021.
      • ***Average percentages based on internal lab measurement with Philips Airfryers; cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160C no preheat) or salmon filet (AF setting 200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven.
