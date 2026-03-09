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    • Stainless steel precision Stainless steel precision Stainless steel precision

      All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series 20 in 1 Trimmer

      MG9558/30

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Stainless steel precision

      Create your signature style with the ultimate grooming set for face, head, and body. This unique set combines our most advanced and durable trimmer with OneBlade, offering the precision and versatility needed to achieve the style you want.

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      Suggested retail price: $269.00

      All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series 20 in 1 Trimmer

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      Stainless steel precision

      Precise trim, sharp edges and convenient shave

      • The ultimate grooming set
      • 20in1: face, head & body
      • Premium precision comb
      • Unique OneBlade technology
      20 tools for all your grooming needs

      20 tools for all your grooming needs

      Our trimmer comes with 20 tools so you can trim and style your facial hair, clip your hair, and groom your body, conveniently covering all your grooming needs.

      An even trim at a precise length for your perfect look

      An even trim at a precise length for your perfect look

      Our premium precision comb, with 11 length settings in 0.2 mm steps from 1 to 3 mm, delivers maximum precision to trim to the exact length you want for your perfect look.

      Precise lines and sharp edges with OneBlade tech

      Precise lines and sharp edges with OneBlade tech

      The trimmer’s fast moving cutter (6000x per minute) powers through even the longest hair, with glide coating and rounded tips to protect your skin, so you can comfortably style and shave your beard. Clean up cheeks, chin and neck to shape your beard precisely.

      Maximum precision with long-lasting performance

      Maximum precision with long-lasting performance

      Self-sharpening steel blades deliver added strength for maximum precision as you trim, staying as sharp as day 1 with no blade oil required.

      Powerful trimming even on the most demanding of beards

      Powerful trimming even on the most demanding of beards

      With BeardSense Technology, our trimmer scans your beard density 125x per second to boost power in denser areas, giving you the right power for the best result.

      Add sharp and even definition to your final look

      Add sharp and even definition to your final look

      The trimmer’s multi-comb set comes with 27 length settings from 0.2mm up to 20mm in precise up to 0.2mm increments, so you can style your beard long or short.

      Trim body hair comfortably, even in sensitive areas

      Trim body hair comfortably, even in sensitive areas

      Experience a close and comfortable trim below the neck with our innovative new body blade. This specially designed trimmer features rounded tips that ensure a gentle touch, making it perfect for the most sensitive areas of your body.

      Achieve your hairstyle in less time

      Achieve your hairstyle in less time

      Thanks to the extra-wide 41mm stainless steel clipper which is designed to cut more with each stroke, you can now trim your hair 30% faster.*** Versatile and easy to use, you can perfect your look using the adjustable length settings with the 9mm, and 12mm wide combs.

      Get the details right

      Get the details right

      The nose/ear trimmer attachment removes unwanted nose and ear hair quickly and safely. Easily keep your eyebrows neat and tidy with the dedicated eyebrow comb.

      Powerful 4 week performance on a single charge*

      Powerful 4 week performance on a single charge*

      Our durable lithium battery delivers up to 120 minutes of runtime with 5-minute quick charge option**, for a powerful, continual trimming experience. OneBlade runs up to 30 minutes, so you have sufficient time to style and shave you beard.

      Comfortable and convenient grooming, wet or dry

      Comfortable and convenient grooming, wet or dry

      Being 100% showerproof you can use the grooming set both wet and dry for a comfortable, convenient experience, every time. Plus it’s easy to clean too.

      Always know when it's time to charge

      Always know when it's time to charge

      A battery indicator lets you know your battery status: low, empty, charging or full. So you never get caught with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.

      Easy to grip and control

      Easy to grip and control

      The premium stainless steel trimmer and OneBlade are easy to hold and maneuver with an ergonomic rubber grip for superior comfort and control.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Convenience
        • Cleaning brush
        • USB-A (no adapter included)
        Travel and storage
        Travel Pouch

      • Power

        Battery type
        Lithium Li-Ion
        Charging
        • 60 minutes
        • USB-A Charging (5 V⎓ / ≥1 A)
        Run time
        120 minutes
        Battery status
        • Charging indicator
        • Low battery indicator

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip

      • Service

        Warranty
        Up to 5 years****

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        100% shower proof
        Travel solution
        Travel lock attachment

      • Summary

        Body area
        Face, Hair & Body
        Tools & accessories
        20
        Length settings
        • 0.2 – 20 mm
        • 27
        Precision steps
        Control up to 0.2mm

      • Styling tools

        Specialized
        • Metal trimmer
        • Nose trimmer
        • OneBlade handle
        • OneBlade blade
        • Body trimmer
        • Wide hair clipper
        • Self-sharpening blades
        • BeardSense technology
        • Premium precision comb
        • OneBlade technology

      • Combs

        Adjustable
        • 3-7mm
        • 9-13 mm
        • 16-20 mm
        Hair
        • 9mm
        • 12mm
        Body
        • 3mm
        • 5mm
        Eyebrow
        6mm
        Premium precision comb
        1-3 mm
        Body intimate
        1mm
        Fading hair
        • 41mm L
        • 41mm R

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        Paper-based packaging
        User manual
        Paper from responsible sources

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      • Quick charge option provides enough power for one trimming session
      • * Based on 2.3 times trimming facial hair per week, each session on av. 11.5 minutes
      • ** Compared to the Philips All-in-One trimmer without the 41 mm cutting element
      • *** Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

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