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    • One tool, ultimate precision One tool, ultimate precision One tool, ultimate precision

      All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series 13 in 1 trimmer

      MG7922/15

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      One tool, ultimate precision

      Our All-in-One trimmer offers the versatility and precision you need with 13 quality tools designed for face, head and body. Self-sharpening blades stay as sharp as day 1 and the premium precision comb helps achieve look and style you want.

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      Suggested retail price: $149.00

      All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series 13 in 1 trimmer

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      One tool, ultimate precision

      For face, hair and body

      • 13in1: face, head & body
      • Premium precision comb
      • Self-sharpening steel blades
      • BeardSense technology
      13 tools for all your grooming needs

      13 tools for all your grooming needs

      Our trimmer comes with 13 tools so you can trim and style your facial hair, clip your hair, and groom your body, conveniently covering all your grooming needs.

      An even trim at a precise length for your perfect look

      An even trim at a precise length for your perfect look

      Our premium precision comb, with 11 length settings in 0.2 mm steps from 1 to 3 mm, delivers maximum precision to trim to the exact length you want for your perfect look.

      Maximum precision with long-lasting performance

      Maximum precision with long-lasting performance

      Self-sharpening steel blades deliver added strength for maximum precision as you trim, staying as sharp as day 1 with no blade oil required.

      Powerful trimming even on the most demanding of beards

      Powerful trimming even on the most demanding of beards

      With BeardSense Technology, our trimmer scans your beard density 125x per second to boost power in denser areas, giving you the right power for the best result.

      Add sharp and even definition to your final look

      Add sharp and even definition to your final look

      The trimmer’s multi-comb set comes with 16 length settings from 0.5mm up to 16mm in precise up to 0.2mm increments, so you can style your beard long or short. The detail trimmer’s narrow design also gives added precision to create sharp lines and fine details, while the metal trimmer cleans your cheeks, chin and neck to get your beard exactly how you like it.

      Trim body hair comfortably, even in sensitive areas

      Trim body hair comfortably, even in sensitive areas

      Experience a close and comfortable trim below the neck with our innovative new body blade. This specially designed trimmer features rounded tips that ensure a gentle touch, making it perfect for the most sensitive areas of your body.

      Clip your hair, your way

      Clip your hair, your way

      The trimmer’s multi-comb system allows you to choose length settings from 0.5mm to 16mm to easily maintain your hairstyle at home.

      Get the details right

      Get the details right

      The nose/ear trimmer attachment removes unwanted nose and ear hair quickly and safely. Easily keep your eyebrows neat and tidy with the dedicated eyebrow comb.

      Powerful 4 week performance on a single charge*

      Powerful 4 week performance on a single charge*

      Our durable lithium battery delivers up to 120 minutes of runtime with 5-minute quick charge option**, for a powerful, continual trimming experience.

      100% showerproof for convenient grooming, wet or dry

      100% showerproof for convenient grooming, wet or dry

      Being 100% showerproof you can use the trimmer both wet and dry for a comfortable, convenient experience, every time. Plus it’s easy to clean too.

      Stay aware for each shave and trim

      Stay aware for each shave and trim

      The battery indicator keeps you fully informed of your battery status, whether it’s low, empty, fully charged, or still charging, ensuring you're always ready for your next grooming session.

      For more control and comfort while trimming

      For more control and comfort while trimming

      Our ergonomic grip makes the device easy to hold and manoeuvre, providing you with the superior comfort and control you need to perfect your look.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Convenience
        • Cleaning brush
        • USB-A (no adapter included)
        Travel and storage
        Simple pouch

      • Power

        Run time
        120 minutes
        Charging
        • 60 minutes
        • USB-A Charging (5 V⎓ / ≥1 A)
        Battery type
        Lithium Li-Ion
        Battery status
        • Charging indicator
        • Low battery indicator

      • Service

        Warranty
        Up to 5 years***

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        100% shower proof

      • Summary

        Body area
        Face, Hair & Body
        Tools & accessories
        13
        Length settings
        • 0.5 – 16 mm
        • 16
        Precision steps
        Control up to 0.2mm

      • Styling tools

        Specialized
        • Metal trimmer
        • Nose trimmer
        • Detail trimmer
        • Body trimmer
        • Self-sharpening blades
        • BeardSense technology
        • Premium precision comb

      • Combs

        Hair
        • 12mm
        • 16mm
        Body
        • 3mm
        • 5mm
        Beard
        • 3mm
        • 5mm
        • 7mm
        Premium precision comb
        1-3 mm
        Body intimate
        1mm

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      • Based on 2.3 times trimming facial hair per week, each session on av. 11.5 minutes
      • * Quick charge option provides enough power for one trimming session
      • ** Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

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