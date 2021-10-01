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    • One tool, ultimate styling for face, hair & body One tool, ultimate styling for face, hair & body One tool, ultimate styling for face, hair & body

      Multigroom series 7000 16-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

      MG7736/15

      Overall rating / 5
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      One tool, ultimate styling for face, hair & body

      Perfect your style with our most precise and versatile trimmer. 13 premium tools empower you to craft your unique style, from head to toe. Enjoy maximum precision with self-sharpening blades and full control with a no-slip rubber grip.

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      Suggested retail price: $149.00

      Multigroom series 7000 16-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

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      Multigroom series 7000

      16-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

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      One tool, ultimate styling for face, hair & body

      16-in-1 premium trimmer for ultimate versatility

      • 16 tools
      • Self-sharpening metal blades
      • Up to 120 min run time
      • Showerproof
      Tempered steel blades, 30% faster hair trimming

      Tempered steel blades, 30% faster hair trimming

      The self-sharpening steel blades on this trimmer for face and body are reinforced with iron and tempered for maximum strength. This results in blades that stay as sharp as day 1. No rusting. No blade oil needed.

      16 pieces to trim your face and head

      16 pieces to trim your face and head

      The Philips Multigroom 7000 all-in-one hair trimmer comes with 16 attachments to provide a full-body grooming solution.

      Self-sharpening blades for a smooth result

      Self-sharpening blades for a smooth result

      Create clean, straight lines and evenly trim through the thickest hair thanks to the body and beard trimmer's precise steel blades. These non-corrosive blades won't rust, and they self-sharpen to last longer.

      Say goodbye to unwanted body hair

      Say goodbye to unwanted body hair

      Shave comfortably below the neck, with our unique skin protector system that guards even your most sensitive body areas and lets you shave to a closeness of 0.5mm

      Precision shaver perfects the edges of cheeks, chin and neck

      Precision shaver perfects the edges of cheeks, chin and neck

      Use the precision shaver after trimming, to perfect the edges of your cheeks, chin and neck.

      Wide hair clipper quickly trims even the thickest hair

      Wide hair clipper quickly trims even the thickest hair

      Quickly create your own hair style. The extra wide 41mm hair clipper cuts through more hair per stroke.

      Get the details right

      Get the details right

      The narrow design of the steel precision groomer makes it easy to precisely edge and finish small details.

      Keeps nose and ear hair at bay

      Keeps nose and ear hair at bay

      Avoid nicks and cuts, as the all-in-one trimmer quickly removes unwanted nose and ear hair.

      Cut hair to your length

      Cut hair to your length

      Quickly touch up your face and hair with the nine reinforced cutting guards. 2 stubble combs for 1mm and 2mm trimming, an adjustable beard comb, 4 wide hair combs at 4mm, 9mm, 12mm and 16mm, and 2 body combs for 3mm and 5mm grooming.

      120 minutes of runtime

      120 minutes of runtime

      This Philips trimmer gives you up to 120 minutes of cordless use from a single 1-hour charge. A quick 5-minute charge provides enough power for one full trim.

      Easy to grip

      Easy to grip

      Your trimmer is easy to hold and manoeuvre, with a rubber ergonomic grip for more controlled trimming. 

      Showerproof for convenient use in the shower and cleaning

      Showerproof for convenient use in the shower and cleaning

      This trimmer is designed to be water-resistant, so that you can use it comfortably in the shower and easily clean it under the tap.

      Technical Specifications

      • Create the look you want

        Number of tools
        16 tools
        Styling tools
        • Detail metal trimmer
        • Precision shaver
        • Wide hair clipper
        • Bodyshaver
        • Body skin protector attachment
        • Metal trimmer
        • Nose & ear trimmer
        • 3-7mm beard adjustable comb
        • 2 stubble combs
        • 4 wide hair combs
        • 2 body combs
        Bodygroom/Hairclipping/Facial
        • Long beard
        • Short beard
        • Stubble look
        • Sharp lines
        • Detailed styling
        • Goatee

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush
        Pouch
        Storage pouch

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5 min quick charge
        Run time
        120 minutes
        Battery type
        Lithium-ion

      • Design

        Handle
        No-slip rubber grip

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes

      • Cutting system

        Cutting element
        Self-sharpening metal blades

      • Ease of use

        Maintenance free
        No oil needed
        Wet & Dry
        Showerproof and easy cleaning
        Display
        • Charging indicator
        • Battery low indicator

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