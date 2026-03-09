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    • One tool, complete styling One tool, complete styling One tool, complete styling

      All-in-One Trimmer 5000 Series 10 in 1 trimmer

      MG5922/15

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      One tool, complete styling

      Our All-in-One trimmer has 10 quality tools designed for face, head and body, including self-sharpening blades that stay as sharp as day 1, with no oil needed, for long-lasting performance.

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      Suggested retail price: $99.95

      All-in-One Trimmer 5000 Series 10 in 1 trimmer

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      One tool, complete styling

      For face, hair and body

      • 10in1: face, head & body
      • Self-sharpening steel blades
      • BeardSense technology
      10 tools for all your grooming needs

      10 tools for all your grooming needs

      Our trimmer comes with 10 tools so you can trim and style your facial hair, clip your hair, and groom your body, conveniently covering all your grooming needs.

      Maximum precision with long-lasting performance

      Maximum precision with long-lasting performance

      Self-sharpening steel blades deliver added strength for maximum precision as you trim, staying as sharp as day 1 with no blade oil required.

      Powerful trimming even on the most demanding of beards

      Powerful trimming even on the most demanding of beards

      With BeardSense Technology, our trimmer scans your beard density 125x per second to boost power in denser areas, giving you the right power for the best result.

      Add sharp and even definition to your final look

      Add sharp and even definition to your final look

      The trimmer’s multi-comb set comes with 7 length settings from 0.5mm up to 16mm in precise 1mm increments, so you can style your beard long or short. The metal trimmer cleans your cheeks, chin and neck to get your beard exactly how you like it.

      Trim body hair efficiently.

      Trim body hair efficiently.

      Efficiently trim your body hair with a uniquely designed comb to guard the skin of your sensitive areas from the blade as you trim, delivering extra gentleness.

      Clip your hair, your way

      Clip your hair, your way

      The trimmer’s multi-comb system allows you to choose length settings from 0.5mm to 16mm to easily maintain your hairstyle at home.

      Keep unwanted nose and ear hair under control

      Keep unwanted nose and ear hair under control

      The All-in-One trimmer is designed to remove unwanted nose and ear hair gently and comfortably, helping you avoid nicks and cuts.

      Powerful 4 week performance on a single charge*

      Powerful 4 week performance on a single charge*

      Our durable lithium battery delivers up to 120 minutes of runtime with 5-minute quick charge option**, for a powerful, continual trimming experience.

      100% showerproof for convenient grooming, wet or dry

      100% showerproof for convenient grooming, wet or dry

      Being 100% showerproof you can use the trimmer both wet and dry for a comfortable, convenient experience, every time. Plus it’s easy to clean too.

      Stay aware for each shave and trim

      Stay aware for each shave and trim

      The battery indicator keeps you fully informed of your battery status, whether it’s low, empty, fully charged, or still charging, ensuring you're always ready for your next grooming session.

      For more control and comfort while trimming

      For more control and comfort while trimming

      Our ergonomic grip makes the device easy to hold and manoeuvre, providing you with the superior comfort and control you need to perfect your look.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Charging
        • 1 hour
        • USB-A Charging (5 V⎓ / ≥1 A)
        Run time
        120 minutes
        Battery status
        • Charging indicator
        • Low battery indicator

      • Design

        Finishing
        Light grey
        Handle
        Premium Ergonomic grip

      • Service

        Warranty
        Up to 5 years***

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        100% shower proof
        Convenience
        • Cleaning brush
        • USB-A (no adapter included)
        Travel and storage
        Simple pouch

      • Summary

        Body area
        Face, Hair & Body
        Tools & accessories
        10
        Length settings
        • 0.5 – 16 mm
        • 7
        Precision steps
        Control up to 1mm

      • Styling tools

        Specialized
        • Metal trimmer
        • Nose trimmer
        • Self-sharpening blades
        • BeardSense technology

      • Combs

        Hair
        16mm
        Stubble
        • 1mm
        • 2mm
        Beard
        • 3mm
        • 5mm
        • 7mm
        Body intimate
        1mm

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      • Based on 2.3 times trimming facial hair per week, each session on av. 11.5 minutes
      • * Quick charge option provides enough power for one trimming session
      • ** Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

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