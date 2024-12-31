2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
LR03P2F/97
Powers all high-energy consuming devices
Your electronic products today, like electronic toys and portable audio, are more thirsty for power than ever. Keep them running longer, with Power Alkaline Philips batteries.
AAA
Alkaline
Alkaline technology ensures power for high drain devices.
Universal language-free symbols on the packaging explain how and where the battery can or should be used.
Alkaline batteries are six times better than average Zinc Carbon batteries.