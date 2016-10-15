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    • Whiter, healthier teeth for life Whiter, healthier teeth for life Whiter, healthier teeth for life

      Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX9368/35

      Overall rating / 5
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      Whiter, healthier teeth for life

      Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush. Switch to Sonicare.

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      Suggested retail price: $599.00

      Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic electric toothbrush

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      Whiter, healthier teeth for life

      Best Philips Sonicare whitening sonic toothbrush

      • 5 modes
      • 2 brush heads
      • 2 tongue brushes
      • Glass charger
      Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

      A whiter smile in 1 week with our DiamondClean brush head*

      A whiter smile in 1 week with our DiamondClean brush head*

      Click on our DiamondClean brush head to gently yet effectively remove surface stains. Densely packed central stain removal bristles work hard to make your smile 2x whiter in just 7 days.*

      Improves gum health in just 2 weeks*

      Improves gum health in just 2 weeks*

      With optimal cleaning from your DiamondClean, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks*. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush*, you’ll get your healthiest smile.

      Choose from 5 modes including Polish and Sensitive

      Choose from 5 modes including Polish and Sensitive

      With DiamondClean, you get a refreshing clean every day. Our 5 modes cover all your brushing needs; Clean mode – for exceptional daily cleaning, Gum Care – to gently massage gums, Polish – to brighten your smile, Sensitive – for gentle yet effective cleaning of sensitive gums, and White – the ideal mode to remove surface stains.

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      A Philips Sonicare clean for your tongue

      A Philips Sonicare clean for your tongue

      TongueCare+ is the only tongue cleaner with Philips Sonicare strength, to clean away bad-breath bacteria with every stroke. 31,000 vibrations per minute break up tongue debris, sweep away bad-breath bacteria, and drive the bacteria-killing ingredients of the Philips Sonicare BreathRx tongue spray deeper. Your tongue will feel cleaner and your breath will stay fresh longer.

      Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

      Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

      It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

      Angled neck to help tackle cleaning in tough areas

      Angled neck to help tackle cleaning in tough areas

      The unique shape of your DiamondClean toothbrush handle combined with our brush heads means that even tricky spots like back teeth get a thorough clean.

      Easy start program builds your Philips Sonicare routine

      Easy start program builds your Philips Sonicare routine

      Starting something new can take some getting used to. Our easy-start program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power with the first 14 uses with your new toothbrush.

      Safe and gentle for your oral health needs

      Safe and gentle for your oral health needs

      Whatever your specific needs, you can be sure of a safe brushing experience with DiamondClean. Our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns and veneers, and can even be used in the daily treatment of gum disease.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 3 weeks**
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        • Black
        • Pink

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Ease of use

        Battery indicator
        Illuminated icon indicates battery life
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Display
        Illuminated display
        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Brushing time
        Up to 3 weeks**

      • Items included

        Handle
        2 DiamondClean
        Brush heads
        2 DiamondClean standard
        Glass charger
        1
        Tongue brush
        2

      • Cleaning performance

        Performance
        Removes up to 7x more plaque*
        Health benefits
        Improves gum health in only two weeks
        Timer
        Quadpacer and SmarTimer
        Whitening benefits
        Whitens teeth 2X better*
        Speed
        Up to 62000 brush movement/min

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean
        White
        Removes surface stains
        Gum Care
        Gently massages gums
        Polish
        Brighten and polish your teeth
        Sensitive
        Gentle teeth and gum cleaning

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      • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

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