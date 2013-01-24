Home
    Philips Sonicare FlexCare+

    Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6993/03
    Sonicare
      Philips Sonicare FlexCare+ Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX6993/03
      Complete Gum Care

      Combining our sonic technology and 5 brushing modes, FlexCare+ electric toothbrush is your solution for complete gum care. Now you can improve your gum health after just 2 weeks of use.

        Complete Gum Care

        Toothbrush for gentle cleaning of teeth and gum

        • 5 modes
        • 3 brush heads
        Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

        Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

        Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

        The uniquely angled brush head neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.

        Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

        The dynamic cleaning action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.

        Clinically proven safe and gentle

        Your Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush is safe to use on: braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets.

        Improves gum health in only two weeks

        This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.

        Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

        2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

        Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

        30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth

        Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

        Gently increases power over first 14 uses to ease into the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush experience

        Five different modes for a better cleaning experience

        The five modes include a Clean mode for an outstanding clean in two minutes. A Sensitive mode for gentle yet thorough cleaning of the gums. A Refresh mode for those quick one minute touch-ups. A Massage mode to stimulate the gum and a Gum Care mode that helps improve gum health.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday clean
          Gum Care
          Gently massages gums
          Refresh
          1 min mode for quick touch up
          Sensitive
          Gentle teeth and gum cleaning
          Massage
          Invigorating massage

        • Items included

          Handles
          1 FlexCare+
          Brush heads
          • 1 ProResults standard
          • 2 ProResults compact
          Charger
          1
          UV sanitizer
          No
          Travel case
          1

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          White with soft sky blue

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 62000 brush movement/min
          Performance
          Removes up to 83% of plaque in hard-to-reach areas
          Health benefits
          Helps improve gum health
          Whitening benefits
          Helps naturally remove stains
          Timer
          SmarTimer and Quadpacer

        • Ease of use

          Brush head system
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Brushing time
          Up to 3 weeks**
          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status
          Handle
          • Slim ergonomic design
          • Rubber grip for easy handling
          Display
          Illuminated display

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 3 weeks**

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

