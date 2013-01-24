Search terms
Complete Gum Care
Combining our sonic technology and 5 brushing modes, FlexCare+ electric toothbrush is your solution for improved oral health. Plus you can improve your gum health after just 2 weeks of use. See all benefits
Sonic electric toothbrush
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.
The dynamic cleaning action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.
This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.
Gently increases power over first 14 uses to ease into the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush experience
The five modes include a Clean mode for an outstanding clean in two minutes. A Sensitive mode for gentle yet thorough cleaning of the gums. A Refresh mode for those quick one minute touch-ups. A Massage mode to stimulate the gum and a Gum Care mode that helps improve gum health.
Philips Sonicare toothbrush with Sensitive Mode: Gentle, yet thorough cleaning for sensitive gums
2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time
30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth
This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps to remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.
