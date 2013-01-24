Home
    HX6311/07
    Sonicare
      Sonic power maximizes your child's routine

      Philips Sonicare For Kids is an electric power toothbrush for kids aged 3 and older. It offers maximum plaque removal, sonic technology, customisable stickers and educational tools to help make proper brushing fun for a lifetime.

      Philips Sonicare For Kids is an electric power toothbrush for kids aged 3 and older. It offers maximum plaque removal, sonic technology, customisable stickers and educational tools to help make proper brushing fun for a lifetime. See all benefits

      Sonic power maximizes your child's routine

      Philips Sonicare For Kids is an electric power toothbrush for kids aged 3 and older. It offers maximum plaque removal, sonic technology, customisable stickers and educational tools to help make proper brushing fun for a lifetime. See all benefits

      Philips Sonicare For Kids is an electric power toothbrush for kids aged 3 and older. It offers maximum plaque removal, sonic technology, customisable stickers and educational tools to help make proper brushing fun for a lifetime. See all benefits

        Sonic power maximizes your child's routine

        Electric toothbrush for kids

        • 2 modes
        • 1 brush head
        • 8 Stickers
        2 brush head sizes available

        2 brush head sizes available

        This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush has two brush head sizes that are specifically designed to gently clean and protect teeth as they grow

        KidTimer helps to increase brushing time

        KidTimer helps to increase brushing time

        To help kids ease into a proper routine, this electric toothbrush slowly increases the brushing time over 90 days until reaching the dentist-recommended 2 minutes to help instill healthy habits naturally.

        2 Kid-friendly power modes deliver a gentle, effective clean

        2 Kid-friendly power modes deliver a gentle, effective clean

        With two kid-friendly power modes, this power toothbrush provides proper cleaning for different ages; a low mode for younger children and high mode for older kids.

        Fun interchangeable K3 stickers for customization

        Fun interchangeable K3 stickers for customization

        Allows kids to make each brush uniquely their own.

        Removes more plaque than a children’s manual toothbrush

        Removes more plaque than a children’s manual toothbrush

        Philips Sonicare For Kids removes up to 75% more plaque in hard-to-reach areas than a children's manual toothbrush.

        Multi grip design for parents and kids

        Multi grip design for parents and kids

        Ergonomically designed to help kids brush properly on their own

        Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

        Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

        Features a unique dynamic action that gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

        Preferred by dental professionals for their own children

        Preferred by dental professionals for their own children

        91% of Dental Professional parents surveyed prefer Sonicare for Kids for use as their children's primary toothbrush**

        Rubberized brush head is designed to protect young teeth

        Rubberized brush head is designed to protect young teeth

        The rubberized brush head of this electric toothbrush is designed to help protect growing teeth

        Anti-roll shape

        Anti-roll shape

        Sturdy handle design allows kids to store upright as well as apply toothpaste while the toothbrush is laying flat.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Power modes
          2

        • Items included

          Handles
          1 Sonicare for Kids
          Brush heads
          1 Sonicare for Kids standard
          Charger
          1
          Stickers
          • 8 customisation stickers
          • 2 Bonus stickers

        • Design and finishing

          Colour
          Aqua

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 31,000 brush movements/min
          Performance
          Removes up to 75% more plaque in hard-to-reach areas than a children's manual toothbrush
          Health benefits
          For healthy oral care habits
          Timer
          KidTimer and Quadpacer

        • Ease of use

          Brush head system
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Brushing time
          Up to 3 weeks
          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status
          Handle
          • Slim ergonomic design
          • Rubber grip for easy handling
          Display
          Illuminated display

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 3 weeks

        • Power

          Voltage
          100-240 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

              **Philips Sonicare in home survey of U.S. dental professionals with children ages 4-10

