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    • Sonic power maximizes your child's routine Sonic power maximizes your child's routine Sonic power maximizes your child's routine
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      Philips Sonicare For Kids Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX6311/07

      Overall rating / 5
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      Sonic power maximizes your child's routine

      Philips Sonicare For Kids is an electric power toothbrush for kids aged 3 and older. It offers maximum plaque removal, sonic technology, customisable stickers and educational tools to help make proper brushing fun for a lifetime.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $99.95

      Philips Sonicare For Kids Sonic electric toothbrush

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      Sonic power maximizes your child's routine

      Electric toothbrush for kids

      • 2 modes
      • 1 brush head
      • 8 Stickers
      2 brush head sizes available

      2 brush head sizes available

      This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush has two brush head sizes that are specifically designed to gently clean and protect teeth as they grow

      KidTimer helps to increase brushing time

      KidTimer helps to increase brushing time

      To help kids ease into a proper routine, this electric toothbrush slowly increases the brushing time over 90 days until reaching the dentist-recommended 2 minutes to help instill healthy habits naturally.

      2 Kid-friendly power modes deliver a gentle, effective clean

      2 Kid-friendly power modes deliver a gentle, effective clean

      With two kid-friendly power modes, this power toothbrush provides proper cleaning for different ages; a low mode for younger children and high mode for older kids.

      Fun interchangeable K3 stickers for customization

      Fun interchangeable K3 stickers for customization

      Allows kids to make each brush uniquely their own.

      Removes more plaque than a children’s manual toothbrush

      Removes more plaque than a children’s manual toothbrush

      Philips Sonicare For Kids removes up to 75% more plaque than manual toothbrushes*

      Multi grip design for parents and kids

      Multi grip design for parents and kids

      Ergonomically designed to help kids brush properly on their own

      Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

      Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

      Features a unique dynamic action that gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

      Preferred by dental professionals for their own children

      Preferred by dental professionals for their own children

      91% of dental professional parents prefer Philips Sonicare For Kids for their own children**

      Rubberized brush head is designed to protect young teeth

      Rubberized brush head is designed to protect young teeth

      The rubberized brush head of this electric toothbrush is designed to help protect growing teeth

      Anti-roll shape

      Anti-roll shape

      Sturdy handle design allows kids to store upright as well as apply toothpaste while the toothbrush is laying flat.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        100-240 V

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 3 weeks**
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Aqua

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Ease of use

        Handle
        • Slim ergonomic design
        • Rubber grip for easy handling
        Display
        Illuminated display
        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Brushing time
        Up to 3 weeks**

      • Items included

        Handles
        1 Sonicare for Kids
        Stickers
        • 8 customization stickers
        • 2 Bonus stickers
        Brush heads
        1 Sonicare for Kids standard
        Charger
        1

      • Cleaning performance

        Performance
        75% more effective*
        Health benefits
        For healthy oral care habits
        Timer
        KidTimer and Quadpacer
        Speed
        Up to 62000 brush movement/min

      • Modes

        Power modes
        2

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      • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
      • in hard to reach areas
      • **Philips Sonicare in home survey of U.S. dental professionals with children ages 4-10
      • ** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day

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