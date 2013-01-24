Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Philips Sonicare W DiamondClean

    Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX6066/71
    Sonicare
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Sonicare
    • Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week* Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week* Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Sonicare W DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6066/71
      Overall rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*

      The W DiamondClean brush head is perfect for those who want to go beyond deep cleaning to remove surface stains for a radiant, whiter smile. This brush head is also great for maintaining brightness between professional whitening treatments. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $56.95

      Philips Sonicare W DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*

      The W DiamondClean brush head is perfect for those who want to go beyond deep cleaning to remove surface stains for a radiant, whiter smile. This brush head is also great for maintaining brightness between professional whitening treatments. See all benefits

      Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*

      The W DiamondClean brush head is perfect for those who want to go beyond deep cleaning to remove surface stains for a radiant, whiter smile. This brush head is also great for maintaining brightness between professional whitening treatments. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $56.95

      Philips Sonicare W DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*

      The W DiamondClean brush head is perfect for those who want to go beyond deep cleaning to remove surface stains for a radiant, whiter smile. This brush head is also great for maintaining brightness between professional whitening treatments. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all w-diamondclean

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        W DiamondClean

        W DiamondClean

        Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*

        Advanced cleaning for stain removal & whiter teeth

        • 6-pack
        • Standard size
        • Click-on
        • BrushSync mode pairing
        Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

        Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

        Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

        Diamond-shaped bristles give you 100% whiter teeth in 1 week

        Diamond-shaped bristles give you 100% whiter teeth in 1 week

        The DiamondClean's stain-removal pad, made from densely-packed diamond-shaped bristles, removes surface stains caused by food and drinks. You'll notice a whiter smile, up to 100%*, in just 7 days.

        Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results**

        Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results**

        You’ll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature**. The W DiamondClean brush head syncs with your BrushSync™ enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle**, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional whitening. All you need to do is start brushing.

        Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

        Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

        Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but with BrushSync™ you'll be reminded before this happens. Your smart toothbrush will track how often and how hard you brush, and will notify you when it’s time for a replacement. Don’t have a smart Philips Sonicare toothbrush? Just monitor your blue replacement bristles, and when they turn white you’ll know it’s time for a fresh brush head.

        Tested to meet your oral health needs

        Tested to meet your oral health needs

        All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        Click-on design for simple brush head placement

        Click-on design for simple brush head placement

        Your W DiamondClean brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except Philips One and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          6 W DiamondClean standard

        • Compatibility

          Brush head system
          Click-on
          Suitable for these models
          • 2 Series plaque control
          • 2 Series plaque defense
          • 3 Series gum health
          • DiamondClean
          • DiamondClean Smart
          • EasyClean
          • Essence+
          • FlexCare
          • FlexCare Platinum
          • FlexCare Platinum Connected
          • FlexCare+
          • for Kids
          • HealthyWhite
          • HealthyWhite+
          • PowerUp
          • ProtectiveClean
          BrushSync mode-pairing
          Yes

        • Design and finishing

          Bristle stiffness feel
          Medium
          Color
          White
          Reminder bristles
          Blue bristle color fade away
          Size
          Standard

        • Quality and performance

          Replacement
          Every 3 months
          Tested
          for optimal usage

        • Health benefits

          Gum health
          Helps improve gum health
          Plaque removal
          Removes up to 7x more plaque*
          Whitening
          Whiter teeth in just one week

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • than a manual toothbrush
            • *BrushSync™ mode-pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™ enabled toothbrush handles

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, Replace, Refunds and Cancellations