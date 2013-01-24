Home
    Philips Sonicare Essence

    Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX5251
    Sonicare
      Philips Sonicare Essence Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX5251
      Better plaque removal

      The unique dynamic cleaning action of Sonicare's electric toothbrush, gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline. See all benefits

        Clinically proven safe and gentle

        Clinically proven safe and gentle

        Your Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush is safe to use on: braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets.

        Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

        Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

        Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

        Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

        Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

        2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

        Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

        Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

        The uniquely angled brush head neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          White with pink power button

        • Items included

          Charger
          1 charger
          Charger cover
          1 charger cover with brush head holder

        • Ease of use

          Brush head system
          Easy screw-on brush heads
          Brushing time
          28 2-minute brushings OR 2 weeks
          Battery indicator
          Light in power button blinks to indicate when to recharge

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 31000 brush movement/min
          Brush heads
          1 e Series standard brush head
          Performance
          Better plaque removal than a manual toothbrush
          Health benefits
          Helps improve gum health
          Whitening benefits
          Helps remove tea, coffee and other stains
          Timer
          SmarTimer

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

