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    • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums

      Philips Sonicare 3100 Rechargeable toothbrush

      HX4031/21

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums

      Switch to electric brushing effortlessly with the essential Philips Sonicare 3000 Series. Enjoy up to 5x more plaque removal vs a manual toothbrush

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      Suggested retail price: $129.00

      Philips Sonicare 3100 Rechargeable toothbrush

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      Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums

      Gently removes up to 5x more plaque*

      • Gently removes 5x more plaque
      • Pressure Sensor
      • 3 intensities
      • Easy Start
      • SmartTimer & Quadpacer
      Gently removes up to 5x more plaque*

      Gently removes up to 5x more plaque*

      This electric toothbrush comes our W brush head. It uses densely-packed bristles to deliver up to 5x more plaque removal*, while treating your whole mouth to a refreshing clean.

      Sonicare Fluid Action

      Sonicare Fluid Action

      Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 31,000 bristle movements. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

      Help protect your gums with our pressure sensor

      Help protect your gums with our pressure sensor

      It’s easy to brush too hard, so this Philips Sonicare toothbrush has a pressure sensor with haptic feedback to detect excessive pressure. If you're brushing too hard, it will let you know through gentle vibrations as a reminder to ease-off the pressure to help your gums stay protected.

      Choose your ideal cleaning experience

      Choose your ideal cleaning experience

      Enjoy a pleasurable clean with 3 intensity settings. Choose between High, Medium and Low. Whether you want a little more vigor or a specific focus for your clean, you can have it.

      Easy switch to electric brushing

      Easy switch to electric brushing

      Sonicare easy-start program is designed for those who are new to brushing with an electric toothbrush. The program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power across your first 14 cleans.

      Guided brushing sessions

      Guided brushing sessions

      Ace your session time with Sonicare’s cleaning timers. Every 30 seconds, the BrushPacer will prompt you to clean a new area. After 2 minutes, the SmartTimer will indicate your session is complete.

      14-day battery life

      14-day battery life

      Experience up to 14 days of regular brushing after one full charge. Bringing a new level of convenience to your brushing routine.

      Technical Specifications

      • Intensities

        High
        To boost your clean
        Low
        For sensitive teeth and gums

      • Intensities

        Medium
        For an everyday clean

      • Power

        Voltage
        DC5V

      • Technical specifications

        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 14 days
        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        White

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Ease of use

        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Handle compatibility
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Timer
        SmarTimer and QuadPacer

      • Items included

        Handle
        1 3100 Series
        Brush head
        1 Optimal White W
        Charger
        1 USB charger

      • Cleaning performance

        Plaque removal
        Up to 5x more plaque removal*

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean

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      • vs. a manual toothbrush

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