Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
HX3901/01
Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
Switch to electric brushing effortlessly with the essential Philips Sonicare 1000 Series. Enjoy up to 3x more plaque removal vs a manual toothbrushSee all benefits
Available in:
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Rechargeable toothbrush
Total
recurring payment
This electric toothbrush comes with our Intercare brush head. The extra-long bristles help remove more plaque from between teeth and in hard-to-reach spots.
Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 31,000 bristle movements. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.
Sonicare easy-start program is designed for those who are new to brushing with an electric toothbrush. The program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power across your first 14 cleans.
Ace your session time with Sonicare’s cleaning timers. Every 30 seconds, the BrushPacer will prompt you to clean a new area. After 2 minutes, the SmartTimer will indicate your session is complete.
Experience up to 14 days of regular brushing after one full charge. Bringing a new level of convenience to your brushing routine.
Power
Technical specifications
Design and finishing
Service
Ease of use
Items included
Cleaning performance
Modes
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.