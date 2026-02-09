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    • Flossing made easy, in just 60 seconds Flossing made easy, in just 60 seconds Flossing made easy, in just 60 seconds

      Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser 1000 Oral irrigator

      HX3333/23

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Flossing made easy, in just 60 seconds

      Add flossing effortlessly to your daily routine with the Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser 1000. In 60 seconds, it removes up to 99.9% of plaque* between teeth and along the gumline. Its collapsible design makes it perfect to use on the go.

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      Suggested retail price: $179.00

      Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser 1000 Oral irrigator

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      Flossing made easy, in just 60 seconds

      Removes up to 99.9% plaque in treated areas*

      • Compact and portable design
      • Gently removes up to 99.9% of plaque in treated areas*
      • Up to 100% healthier gums than floss**
      • 3 cleaning modes
      • 21-day battery life***
      Gentle yet effective plaque removal

      Gentle yet effective plaque removal

      The Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser 1000 is gentle, effective, and ready to take anywhere. The flosser removes up to 99.9% of plaque from between your teeth and along your gumline in just 60 seconds*.

      Up to 100% healthier gums vs. string floss**

      Up to 100% healthier gums vs. string floss**

      The Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser 1000 is up to 100% more effective than string floss for improving gum health in just 4 weeks**.

      Compact and portable design

      Compact and portable design

      The flosser is compact and made to move with you. Its collapsible 200ml water tank slides over the handle when empty, making it easy to store at home or pack into a bag while traveling.

      200ml collapsible water tank for a complete clean in 60 sec

      200ml collapsible water tank for a complete clean in 60 sec

      The flosser's 200ml collapsible water tank holds just the right amount of water for a full 60-second clean. No stopping to refill part-way through! Before your next flossing session, refill by sliding off the water tank to remove it in case of a shallow sink, or simply fill directly under the tap using the fill port next to the tip. Leave the port open after use to aid drying.

      Rechargeable with 21 days of battery life***

      Rechargeable with 21 days of battery life***

      One full charge gives you up to 21 days of battery life***, at home or while traveling. When it's time to recharge, simply plug into a power source using the USB-A to small plug cable.

      Pulse, Clean and Sensitive cleaning modes

      Pulse, Clean and Sensitive cleaning modes

      Tailor your routine with 3 cleaning modes: Pulse mode to gently massage your gums, Clean mode for everyday effectiveness, and Sensitive mode for an extra touch of gentleness in your routine.

      Ergonomic and water-resistant

      Ergonomic and water-resistant

      Designed to fit comfortably in your hand, offering a secure grip for confident use anywhere. And its IPX7 water-resistance rating makes the flosser truly bathroom friendly.

      Standard and Comfort flossing tips

      Standard and Comfort flossing tips

      Choose the tip that suits your needs and switch when needed. Use the Standard tip for effective everyday cleaning between your teeth and along the gumline. Or switch to the Comfort tip with its soft rim, designed especially for sensitive teeth and gums. Both tips can be rotated up to 360° to help you reach hard-to-reach areas like the back of your mouth.

      2-in-1 fill port for easy refilling and storing your tip

      2-in-1 fill port for easy refilling and storing your tip

      Be sure to check when unboxing - the second tip is stored inside the fill port which doubles as a storage compartment to keep your flosser tip safe and clean after each use.

      15-sec QuadPacer guides you to clean every area

      15-sec QuadPacer guides you to clean every area

      Every 15 seconds, the pacer briefly pauses the water flow to guide you to a new quadrant of your mouth, helping you stay on track throughout your 60-second routine. This way, you can clean all four quadrants evenly without having to guess if you're going too fast, too slow, or running out of water.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Operating time (full to empty)
        21 days***
        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Energy consumption
        • Off mode <0.3 W
        • Standby without display <0.5 W

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Light purple
        Handle
        Ergonomic and compact design

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty
        Nozzle/tip replacement
        • Fits only N1/N2 nozzles
        • Replace nozzles every 6 months for good hygiene

      • Ease of use

        Battery indicator
        Illuminated icon indicates battery status
        Timer
        QuadPacer pauses every 15 seconds
        Portability
        Compact collapsible design
        Nozzle/tip attachment
        Easy clicks on and off with 360° rotation
        Nozzle/tip storage
        Store your nozzle in the filling port when not in use
        Auto power shut-off
        Automatically shuts off after 2 minutes to prevent it from accidentally running while traveling
        Water-resistant
        IPX7 water-resistant

      • Performance

        Cleaning
        Complete clean in 60 seconds
        Water tank
        200ml enough for a 60 seconds clean

      • Items included

        Compact Flosser
        1 Compact Flosser 1000
        Nozzle/tip
        • 1 N1 Standard nozzle for thorough everyday flossing
        • 1 N2 Comfort nozzle ideal for sensitive teeth and gums
        Charging cable
        1 USB-A to small plug charging cable

      • Health benefits

        Gum health
        • Up to 100% more effective than floss in improving gum health**
        • Improves gum health in 4 weeks**
        Plaque removal in treated areas
        Gently removes up to 99.9% of plaque in treated areas*

      • Modes and intensities

        Modes
        • Pulse mode for gum stimulation
        • Clean mode for everyday clean
        • Sensitive mode for a gentle clean
        Pressure settings
        1

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      • In an in-vitro study, actual results may vary
      • *after 4 weeks, vs. string floss, with Standard nozzle
      • **based on 1 flossing session per day lasting 1 minute

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