Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips Sonicare F1 Standard nozzle

    Oral Irrigator nozzle

    HX3042/00
    Sonicare
    Overall rating / 5
    Sonicare
    • A powerful stream of water A powerful stream of water A powerful stream of water
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Sonicare F1 Standard nozzle Oral Irrigator nozzle

      HX3042/00
      Overall rating / 5

      A powerful stream of water

      Use the standard nozzle for a regular clean. It uses a single stream of water to remove debris and clean thoroughly between your teeth. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $39.95

      Philips Sonicare F1 Standard nozzle Oral Irrigator nozzle

      A powerful stream of water

      Use the standard nozzle for a regular clean. It uses a single stream of water to remove debris and clean thoroughly between your teeth. See all benefits

      A powerful stream of water

      Use the standard nozzle for a regular clean. It uses a single stream of water to remove debris and clean thoroughly between your teeth. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $39.95

      Philips Sonicare F1 Standard nozzle Oral Irrigator nozzle

      A powerful stream of water

      Use the standard nozzle for a regular clean. It uses a single stream of water to remove debris and clean thoroughly between your teeth. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Power Flosser Nozzles

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        F1 Standard nozzle

        F1 Standard nozzle

        Oral Irrigator nozzle

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        A powerful stream of water

        For a regular clean

        • 2 nozzles
        F1 Standard nozzle for a regular clean

        F1 Standard nozzle for a regular clean

        Use the standard nozzle for a regular clean. It uses a single stream of water to remove debris and clean thoroughly between your teeth.

        Guidance tip ensures correct placement

        Guidance tip ensures correct placement

        The slim angled nozzle and guidance tip make finding the correct placement easy. Position the nozzle tip just above the gum line, press gently so that the nozzle tip is in contact with the gum line and the teeth, and slide from one tooth to the next.

        Technical Specifications

        • Compatibility

          Compatible with
          any Philips Sonicare Power Flosser

        • Ease of use

          Nozzle attachment
          Easily snaps on and off
          Nozzle replacement
          • Every 6 months
          • for good hygiene

        • Items included

          F1 Standard nozzle
          2

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:

            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.