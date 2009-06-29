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    • Moisturizing shaving conditioner Moisturizing shaving conditioner Moisturizing shaving conditioner

      NIVEA Shaving conditioner

      HS800/04

      Moisturizing shaving conditioner

      Moisturizing shaving conditioner for your Philips NIVEA FOR MEN shaver. The formula is enriched with Chamomile and Vitamins to condition your skin and support a healthy look.

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      Suggested retail price: $11.95

      NIVEA Shaving conditioner

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      Moisturizing shaving conditioner

      Only for Philips NIVEA FOR MEN HS8000 series

      • with Natural MICRO tec
      NIVEA FOR MEN conditioner dispensing system

      NIVEA FOR MEN conditioner dispensing system

      NIVEA FOR MEN moisturizing shaving conditioner is dispensed directly onto your skin

      Integrated cartridge refill system

      Integrated cartridge refill system

      Simply pump the NIVEA FOR MEN shaving conditioner from the refill can directly into the Philips NIVEA FOR MEN shaver.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Shaving conditioner refill can
        for Nivea for Men Shaver 8000 series
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