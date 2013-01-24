Home
    HS800/04
    NIVEA
    • Moisturizing shaving conditioner Moisturizing shaving conditioner Moisturizing shaving conditioner
      NIVEA Shaving conditioner

      HS800/04
      Moisturizing shaving conditioner

      Moisturizing shaving conditioner for your Philips NIVEA FOR MEN shaver. The formula is enriched with Chamomile and Vitamins to condition your skin and support a healthy look. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $11.95
        Moisturizing shaving conditioner

        Only for Philips NIVEA FOR MEN HS8000 series

        • with Natural MICRO tec
        NIVEA FOR MEN conditioner dispensing system

        NIVEA FOR MEN conditioner dispensing system

        NIVEA FOR MEN moisturizing shaving conditioner is dispensed directly onto your skin

        Integrated cartridge refill system

        Integrated cartridge refill system

        Simply pump the NIVEA FOR MEN shaving conditioner from the refill can directly into the Philips NIVEA FOR MEN shaver.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Shaving conditioner refill can
          for Nivea for Men Shaver 8000 series

